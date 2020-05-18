A returned watchdog wanted to know if Pompeo had had personal errands

WASHINGTON – The State Department watchdog that President Trump fired last Friday investigated whether Secretary Mike Pompeo had ordered a staff member to run personal errands, including walking his dog, doing dinner reservations and dry cleaning, a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News. on Sunday.

However, Democrats who are members of the House’s foreign affairs and Senate foreign affairs committees had previously requested, by public letters, reports on any open Inspector General cases involving the secretary’s office. The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump sacked Inspector General Steve Linick on Friday night, writing in a letter to Congress that he no longer trusted the State Department IG – who had been appointed under the Obama administration and oversaw reports criticizing departmental policies since Trump came to power. A State Department official told Fox News on Saturday that Pompeo had recommended Trump to fire Linick.

However, the move immediately angered the Democrats, with the chairman of the House foreign affairs committee, Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., Suggesting that Trump fired Linick for retaliation.

“This dismissal is the outrageous act of a president who tries to protect one of his most loyal supporters, the Secretary of State, from responsibility,” Engel said in a statement released earlier this weekend. . “I learned that the Office of the Inspector General had opened an investigation into Secretary Pompeo. The shooting of Mr. Linick in the midst of such an investigation strongly suggests that this is an act of unlawful reprisal. “

The employee Pompeo allegedly charged with shopping was a political representative acting as a personnel assistant, NBC News reported.

Linick’s dismissal continued a series of changes among government inspectors general. The most notable of these was Trump’s April dismissal of the intelligence community’s Inspector General, Michael Atkinson, for his role in the whistleblower’s complaint that investigated the Ukraine – and the subsequent removal of Trump.

Linick will be replaced by Stephen Akard, a former career foreign service officer with close ties to Vice President Pence, an official with the Trump administration told The Associated Press.