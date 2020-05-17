United Airlines says it only needs 3,000 of its 25,000 flight attendants

United Airlines told staff it had jobs for only around 3,000 of its 25,000 or so flight attendants in June, sources said, and warned of job losses if demand does not recover before government payroll assistance expires in the fall.

United pays flight attendants until September 30, largely thanks to the $ 5 billion the airline receives from government assistance under the CARES law, which prohibits any reduction in employment or wages for employed before October.

United and other Chicago-based airlines have started sharing more details with employees about the scale of their dilemma as they try to match crews and fleets to an uncertain recovery from the economic crisis triggered by the new pandemic. of coronavirus, which sent the world economy in a tailspin.

United’s flight schedule has decreased by approximately 90%. She and other American airlines have reduced the number of flights and are working to reduce a collective monthly expense of $ 10 billion.

“If you just look at how our network works, we would need about 3,000 flight attendants to steal our schedule for June,” said staff of Michael Sasse, general manager of United Flight Crew Resources, last week, according to people who listened to an employee information call.

This number cannot be extrapolated to the company’s potential future staff needs, he said, adding that United do not want to cut deeper than necessary and are always trying to get a better idea of evolution of demand.

Delta Air Lines told its 14,500 pilots on Thursday that it plans to have 7,000 more than it would need in the fall, according to a memo released for the first time by Reuters.

President of the United States Scott Kirby has told investors this month that he intends to keep the flight schedule at around 10% of normal until demand recovers.

“But if demand continues to drop significantly on October 1, we simply cannot bear this crisis … without taking some of the most difficult and painful actions,” said Kirby, who takes the branch next week.

United burns approximately $ 40 million in cash daily. If revenues don’t recover, the company must take drastic measures to cut that burn rate in half by the fourth quarter, he said.

United executives have said they want to be at the forefront with employees as they try to position the company out of the crisis.

He has already warned that his management and administrative ranks will be around 30% smaller as of October.

U.S. airlines have also asked employees to volunteer for unpaid temporary leave or early retirement, and United is expected to announce voluntary departure options for flight attendants later this month, union note says. .