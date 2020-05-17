UCLA finalizes agreement for Martin Jarmond as sports director

UCLA has apparently postponed Boston College’s efforts to retain Martin Jarmond, in principle accepting a contract that would make him the new sports director for the Bruins.

Unless there is a last-minute break in the two parties’ attempts to finalize an agreement, Jarmond would become the first black sports director of UCLA in 101 years, according to two people close to the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t allowed. to discuss the situation in public.

Jarmond, 39, could be featured in an online video chat early next week. He prevailed over fellow finalist Desiree Reed-Francois, the sporting director of Nevada Las Vegas who withdrew from reflection Friday.

Boston College had tried to keep Jarmond in place after its solid performance during its three years of work. He recently hired football coach Jeff Hafley, a former Ohio State co-defensive coordinator and NFL assistant coach, and helped the school raise more than $ 108 million for a campaign. $ 150 million in funding that was the largest in the history of any Atlantic Coast Conference athletics department.

Jarmond had previously spent 15 combined years as a sports administrator at Ohio State and Michigan State.

At UCLA, Jarmond would replace Dan Guerrero, who oversaw a department that has enjoyed considerable success in all sports in addition to football and men’s basketball during his 18 years as sports director. Guerrero is expected to retire in late June.