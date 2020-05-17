Trump’s Steve Linick dismissal linked to Pompeo investigation, says Dems

Democrats in Congress have promised to investigate President Trump for his late dismissal of a government watchdog – because, they said, the official had launched an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

State Department Inspector General Steve Linick was brutally removed from office on Friday, Trump saying he “no longer” has “the greatest confidence” in Linick’s work, according to one letter he sent to the President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi.

But representative Eliot Engel (D-NY), chairman of the House foreign affairs committee, cried foul.

“This president believes he is above the law,” said Engel in a statement saying he was aware of an ongoing investigation into Pompeo. “Sir. Linick’s shooting in the middle of such an investigation strongly suggests that this is an act of illegal reprisal.”

The inquiry relates to allegations that Pompeo instructed an employee with personal services for himself and his wife, a congressional adviser told Politico.

“Another apparent act of reprisal and cover-up”, tweeted representative Adam Schiff (D-California). “This burst of corruption must stop. Etc. “

Linick’s is the fourth dismissal of a federal inspector general in the past six weeks. Three of them had publicly angered Trump in recent months.