This day in sport: Mike Schmidt and the Phillies beat the Cubs 23-22

One of the wildest games in baseball history was played on that date in 1979, when the Philadelphia Phillies edged the Chicago Cubs 23-22 in 10 innings at Wrigley Field.

Dave Kingman hit three homers for the Cubs, and Mike Schmidt hit two out of the park for the Phillies. The match included 11 circuits, including a grand slam by the Cubs Bill Buckner, as well as 50 hits and 109 batters. Buckner scored seven points.

Schmidt’s hit against Bruce Sutter in the 10th inning beat 22-22 to win in Philadelphia.

The Dodgers were scheduled to play a Sunday game against the Royals in Kansas City, and the Angels would have concluded a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. The two games were postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is an overview of other memorable games and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1925 – The Tris Speaker of the Indians gets his 3,000 career hit when he picks Tom Zachary in a 2-1 defeat to the Washington Senators at Dunn Field in Cleveland. The President is the fifth player to join the club for 3000 hits and the second to reach the historic mark wearing an Indian uniform. Nap Lajoie was the first in 1914.

1970 – Hank Aaron gets an inside field single against Wayne Simpson of the Reds for his 3,000th hit in the second doubles game at Crosley Field in Cincinnati. Aaron is the ninth player to have 3,000 hits and the first to also have 500 homers.

1975 – Master Derby, a 23-1 long shot ridden by Darrel McHargue, beats the winner of the Kentucky Derby and the big favorite Foolish Pleasure by a length in the 100th edition of the Preakness Stakes. Master Derby, who won the Blue Grass Stakes in late April, pays $ 48.80 to win. Diablo finished third in front of a record crowd of 75,216 people at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

1983 – The New York Islanders made their way to a fourth consecutive Stanley Cup championship by beating the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY Bryan Trottier, John Tonelli and Mike Bossy scored goals in the premiere period for the Islanders.

1988 – Utah’s John Stockton tied Magic Johnson’s attendance record for the NBA Playoffs with 24 111-109 losses to the Lakers in game five of the Western Conference semifinals at the Forum. Stockton has 23 points and Karl Malone adds 27 for Jazz. James Worthy scores 27 for Lakers, who would continue win the streak in seven games.

1992 – Betsy King wins its first LPGA championship and fifth major title with a record 11 hits over finalists JoAnne Carner, Liselotte Neumann and Karen Noble at Bethesda (MD) Country Club. King’s margin of victory exceeds the tournament mark of 10 established by Patty Sheehan in 1984.

1998 – David Wells kicks off the 13th perfect game in modern major league history when the New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-0. Wells’ Gem is the first perfect match launched at Yankee Stadium since Don Larsen in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers. The Yankees support Wells with six hits, including two doubles and a circuit from Bernie Williams.

2003 – Funny Cide sets the stage for a Triple Crown chance when he and jockey Jose Santos flee the corner at the turn to come home and finish with an almost record 9 3/4 length victory in the Preakness Stakes. The gelding’s victory was second after Survivor’s 10-length victory in the first Preakness in 1873.

2006 – Tim Duncan of Spurs scores a 36 point team playoff record and ties an NBA playoff record in its first 12 shots. Duncan adds 12 rebounds as San Antonio suspends elimination with a 98-97 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

