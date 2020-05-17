The number of coronavirus deaths in Mexico is a mystery

In Mexican cities, morgues are full, funeral homes are blocked, and crowded hospitals refuse patients.



“My father is in a black bag in the back of this brown hearse,” said Gabriela Jacomé, a 43-year-old housekeeper who was waiting outside the cemetery of San Nicolás Tolentino in Mexico City one recent morning.

Vehicles carrying COVID-19 victims were blocked at the entrance along a main trail marked with yellow signs warning: “High risk of contagion!”

“We have to wait outside for hours to come in to pay a final tribute,” said Jacomé.

These scenes are difficult to apprehend with the official death toll in the country: 4,767 on Friday.

Government officials have long recognized that many deaths go unreported because they have not been confirmed by tests, and how many remain a mystery.

There are clues. The Los Angeles Times looked at 120 death certificates provided by a crematorium worker in the northern border town of Ciudad Juárez.

A total of 63 indicated “probable COVID-19” as the cause of death, and 30 other named pneumonias or other respiratory conditions often associated with patients with coronavirus.

Only 12 reported COVID-19 as a confirmed cause, which means that only these cases would be part of the official total – a possible undercoverage of 93 deaths.

The widely held belief that the official death toll in Mexico is artificially low – and the government’s inability to correct it – has become food for critics of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as the country’s more than 120 million residents begin to reopen its economy. He recently complained: “They suggest we hide the dead.”

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Alejandro Macías, who led the country’s response to the swine flu epidemic ten years ago, said there was no doubt about the undercoverage.

“I don’t think it is a matter of bad faith,” he said. “But the official figures are not complete.”

Brando Gonzalez Ortiz cries after hearing the news of the death of his mother Carmen Ortiz from COVID-19 outside the Iztapalapa General Hospital in Mexico City on May 3, 2020. (Marco Ugarte / Associated Press)

Health officials in three northern border states – Baja California, Tamaulipas and Chihuahua, where Juárez is located – also challenged the government’s count.

“The official numbers are very low, based on what we see and experience,” said Dr. Pablo Villaseñor, who treats coronavirus patients at Tijuana General Hospital, across the US border from San Diego.

Villaseñor said he and his colleagues had more than 200 deaths from coronaviruses in the hospital, one of many pandemic patients in the sprawling city of 1.8 million.

The official death toll at Tijuana on Friday was 402.

However, things have deteriorated so much that the city’s morgue has run out of body space.

“They put them in the hallway and cover them with tarpaulins,” said a worker at a nearby hospital who was waiting outside the morgue with a body.

The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not allowed to speak to the press, had been there for hours because the establishment was full.

In Mexico City, which has a population of 8.9 million and most cases from afar, officials said last week that they were creating a special commission to determine the number of people likely to die COVID-19. Friday, the official balance sheet in the capital was 1,197.

“We have always said that there were more deaths than those reported daily by the government of Mexico,” the mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, told reporters on Thursday.

Only people who test positive during their lifetime or after their death are included in Mexico’s official count.

In comparison, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that COVID-19 can be included on death certificates if it is a “probable” or “presumed” cause of death, even without a diagnosis laboratory.

Mexico only started counting “suspected” coronavirus deaths in late April – and by Friday the number was 462.

Most countries, including the United States, have struggled to count coronavirus victims, mainly due to a lack of testing.

Relatives wait their turn to enter the cemetery of San Nicolás Tolentino in the Ixtapalapa district of Mexico City for the funeral of their beloved on April 30, 2020. (Marco Ugarte / Associated Press)

Mexico’s screening rate is among the lowest in Latin America with around 1,200 tests per million people, according to the World Statistics website Worldometer.

The screening rate is more than 14 times higher in Peru and Chile, almost seven times higher in El Salvador and almost three times higher in Brazil.

The American rate is more than 27 times higher, at 33,000 tests for every million people.

Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, Mexico’s undersecretary for health and responsible for coronavirus policy, told reporters on Thursday. that the country had generally reserved tests “for cases severe enough to be hospitalized” because that was all that was needed to track the spread of the virus.

He denied allegations that the budget-conscious administration of López Obrador – a skeptic of the early coronaviruses who was relatively late to adopt social distancing – deliberately prejudiced tests.

“We have money for the tests,” said López-Gatell. “We have tests. Others arrive. “

The official number of infections nationwide reached 45,032 on Friday. But these figures exclude 16,450 positive tests carried out by private laboratories and still being examined by the government.

López-Gatell told reporters earlier this month that the number of people infected could be eight times the official count.

In many countries, health investigators have attempted to estimate the number of deaths from COVID-19 by examining statistics on the total number of deaths – regardless of cause – and comparing their totals months to the totals of these months in recent years.

The approach is not foolproof, but it can provide a reliable estimate of the number of deaths that are not recorded in official counts.

In Mexico, however, neither the federal government nor individual states have released statistics on the total number of deaths this year, as the coronavirus has spread across the country. The most recent national figures date from 2018.

In many parts of Mexico, the devastation of COVID-19 is sufficiently evident without precise official counts.

The worker at the Juárez crematorium said he usually collects 80 corpses a week from hospitals in the region – up from around 25 before the pandemic.

“You take one and while you are there three more are delivered” to the morgue, said the worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to be interviewed.

The crematorium where he works is one of the seven in the city of 1.4 million inhabitants.

In the densely populated neighborhood of Ixtapalapa in Mexico City, the line outside the San Nicolás Tolentino cemetery never seems to end these days.

Nora Martínez, a 41-year-old housewife, stood among a crowd of flowery mourners and cemetery workers in white bathing suits and face shields distributing sprays of hand sanitizer.

She had come for the funeral of her cousin, who a week earlier had lost her father. The two men, 35 and 60 years old, ran a hardware store together.

COVID-19 was the suspected cause – although not confirmed – of the two deaths.

“We know of many cases of people who have already died,” said Martínez. “The truth is that I am very scared.”

Times staff writers McDonnell and Linthicum reported from Mexico City. Fry, a reporter for the San Diego Union Tribune, reported Tijuana. Special correspondents Gabriela Minjares in Ciudad Juárez and Cecilia Sánchez in Mexico City contributed to this report.