The mourning for the coronavirus is different: “Everything seems wrong”

It has been seven weeks since Karen Blanks’ brother-in-law died of COVID-19, but his death still does not seem real to him.

She and her husband were unable to visit Scott Blanks at the hospital. They couldn’t see his body in the morgue before he was cremated. They do not organize a memorial service before large gatherings are authorized.

“Everything seems wrong – as if I was in this great clouded fog, and someone said to me:” Your brother-in-law is dead, “” she said. “It doesn’t seem real because everything was so different.”

The cruel toll of the COVID-19 pandemic extends beyond its victims to hundreds of thousands of family members and friends who have been deprived of community support and dedicated rituals to help them cope the loss of loved ones.

Karen Blanks and her brother-in-law Scott Blanks, who died of COVID-19. (Karen Blanks)

Long after a vaccine has stopped the spread of the new coronavirus, many bereaved people will experience prolonged feelings of guilt and grief for everything they could not do and say in the last days and hours of their lives. parent.

Restrictions related to the virus – on bedside visits, funerals, church gatherings, support group meetings, air travel and even the comforting hugs of caregivers – affect not only victims of COVID-19 and their survivors, but “the way everyone is dying right now and how everyone is grieving,” said Dale larson, professor of counseling psychology at the University of Santa Clara.

“You couldn’t imagine a more compelling set of conditions to disrupt the kinds of things we like to see happen to support us in the event of loss and bereavement. It is simply astounding, “he said. “I think the new coronavirus is creating a new form of traumatic grief for a large number of survivors.”

Karen Blanks had known Scott, a 34-year-old dental assistant from Whittier, since he was a freshman in high school and that she started dating her older brother Quentin.

“He was my Scottie. I loved him, ”she said. “Not being able to be by his side – for me, it’s almost traumatic. … Even after his death, I wanted to go to the morgue to see him, thinking it would be okay, and I couldn’t even do that. “

Social distancing, on-site shelter rules and limits on hospital visits that characterize the global pandemic have deprived people of the most basic ties to the deathbed.

They cannot hold the hand of a loved one, sleep next to their hospital bed, do their hair or shave.

“All of these types of signals and physical and mammalian links that we share with any other species – all of this care is removed,” said Robert Neimeyer, director of Portland Institute for Loss and Transition.

Forgiveness cannot be granted or requested. Years of alienation cannot end with a vigil on the deathbed. “We have a bag of many unfinished conversations left,” he said.

Stacey Silva with her father, Gary Young. She is haunted by her last conversation with him. (Stacey Silva)

Stacey Silva is haunted by a phone call with her father, Gary Young, a week before he died of COVID-19 complications in mid-March at a hospital in Gilroy, California. Although she could see him through a glass partition in the intensive care unit, the hospital had interrupted his visits.

“He called me around 4 am, and he had a [oxygen mask]. It was already difficult to talk to my father and have a conversation, because he would start coughing after a few words, ”said Silva. “I think he was calling to tell me that they were intubating him. I did not understand, he was frustrated and he hung up.

“This is the last conversation I had with my father, and I have so much guilt that I could not understand and that I could not tell him that I loved him,” she said. crying. “I think about it every day.”

Friends and family provide emotional support, “but nothing helps,” said Silva. “Unless you have lost a loved one in this particular way, you really have no idea what that does.”

Limits on the size of public gatherings and air travel restrict or eliminate the ancient mourning rituals that help the living. The funeral is small or unattended. Memorial services are postponed to unknown dates in the future. Families choose cremation for their loved ones rather than burial with only a few people present.

Ceremonies and virtual gatherings can help fill this void, said Neimeyer, if mourners are actively involved, not just passive observers. They can share memories and stories on Zoom or organize a time when people across the country are ritually lighting candles.

“Almost everything we do,” he said, “gives us a sense of agency, in which we can to some extent exercise our choice or act.”

The coronavirus has changed the world of palliative care teams – nurses, doctors, social workers and chaplains whose job it is to support patients and families in the event of serious illness or death.

Gary Blunt, Palliative Care Coordinator at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, was “sometimes taken aback” by end-of-life scenes caused by the coronavirus. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Gary Blunt is Palliative Care Coordinator at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center. As a palliative care nurse, he has been involved in hundreds of deaths when he could hold a patient’s hand and comfort family members.

But he was sometimes “surprised” by end-of-life scenes caused by the coronavirus.

The hospital converted a cardiac unit to a COVID-19 room. Large, opaque, thick plastic zipper sheets seal the hallways and open doors of each patient’s room. A small transparent plastic window offers a view of the bed.

No visitors are allowed in the rooms. To limit exposure, even palliative staff avoid entering, which means that the patient’s main contact is with a bedside nurse wearing a dress, face shield, mask and gloves.

When death approaches, the hospital lets a family member – wearing full protective gear – stand in the hallway and look out the window for a short time.

At the end of last month, the Blunt team tried to prepare a woman for what she would live if she came for a last glimpse of her dying husband.

He was confused and had been detained so that he could not dislodge his oxygen mask and tubes. He could not recognize her, dressed in a dress and a mask, looking through a small plastic window several meters from the bed. He could not hear him against the hum of the medical equipment in the room.

Finally, she decided not to come. Instead, the family asked Blunt to play Neil Diamond songs on a Bluetooth speaker in the room and said goodbye on FaceTime.

A nurse held an iPad over the man’s face for about 15 minutes while his wife and sobbing son said their last affections.

Normally, the medical staff granted family intimacy to these intimate moments. Witnessing it now can leave nurses “with this horrible guilt for being there when you know you shouldn’t be there,” Blunt said. “It’s really difficult.”

He is concerned about the continuing emotional impact of COVID on caregivers. “These will stay with us only,” said Blunt. “I think a lot of the staff will be affected by this process and have a lot to do.”

Rikki Larson, clinical social worker at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Rikki Larson is a clinical social worker at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, who allows short individual visits to patients on the verge of death.

But she can no longer console the mourning as she always did. “I like being able to kiss people and comfort them,” she said. “I have left the hospital more times than I can say with someone else’s tears on my shoulder.”

Now she must keep her distance, at most quickly put her hand on a shoulder. “It’s very difficult – it’s not the same thing,” said Larson.

Stephanie Ryu, chaplain of the palliative care team at the Providence Little Co. of Mary Medical Center Torrance, is even further away. She started working from home several weeks ago.

“None of us imagined in a universe that we could do our work remotely,” she said. Given the severe limits of family visits, she knows it’s not that different from the hospital, where she already offered comfort mainly on Zoom and FaceTime.

It is only now, she said, “this grief is pouring out of my computer into my house.”

In hospitals that are not on the front line of the COVID-19 battle, visitation limits are not as strict. But they can still be heartbreaking for families.

Rachel Rusch, a clinical social worker in palliative care at the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, will not soon forget her conversation with a teenage patient and her mother. The girl who had cardiovascular problems was near the end disease.

“The piece that stayed in my heart,” said Rusch, “was his mother’s eyes across the bedside,” as Rusch explained that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a few members of their immense extended family would be allowed in the room during her daughter’s last hours.

Such experiences left Rusch thinking of “all the ripple effects that will continue in the days and weeks and months and years to come because the end of someone’s story has been so changed by everything that someone could have prepared, “she said.

Wayne Strom entered Kensington’s assisted living center at Redondo Beach in early December after a series of falls that made walking difficult for him.

His wife, Kathy, who lived with her mother at Rancho Palos Verdes, spent each day with him, helping him follow his physiotherapy and eat together.

This routine came to an abrupt end on March 12, when the pandemic prompted the Kensington to suspend family visits. Strom changed calls to Wayne several times a day and realized something was wrong in late March when he said he was too tired to speak.

He was admitted to hospital on March 30, tested positive for coronavirus, and died three days later. Strom hadn’t seen her husband in 38 years for three weeks.

“I think it took me a while to realize that he left because I was not with him at the end, and we did not have a memorial,” she said. .

She still places her cell phone near her bed, expecting Wayne to call to say their night prayers together.