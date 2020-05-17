The futuristic anti-pandemic suit seems to be part of the Blade Runner series.

Right now, the whole world is struggling with a new reality. The new coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed the way most of us live our daily lives. We avoid close contact with other people, sitting at home instead of going out and doing everything we can to keep ourselves and our families safe.

a design team called the Production Club decided to take the current situation and continue it conceptually. The result is a full-body anti-pandemic suit that not only protects the wearer from air damage, but really promotes socializing. It also looks like something pulled straight out of the Blade Runner or some other 80s sci-fi movie.

It’s called Micrashell and it can be an effective personal protective equipment for people who don’t want to give up their social life. Designers explain the reasons for dreaming in a suit on their website.

“Authorities have introduced a way to reduce social distance as a way to slow the spread of the disease,” the website reads. “However – in addition to the obvious benefits of this activity – there are certain disadvantages that make it profitable only for a limited time, such as its mental health charge or its impact on the economy.”

Okay, fair enough. Social distancing may not last forever (and it was never intended), but it definitely works at the moment and that is a very good thing. A micrashell, if it really existed, would allow a person to continue their daily life without worrying about the disease in the air. But like any good concept, it also has a number of features that are completely extra.

First, the costume systems are controlled by a smartphone application. The phone can also be charged with the suit’s built-in batteries. Then there is the voice communication system that actually closes out certain voices or people based on your preference. Yep, this suit lets you mute an annoying person why you can still chat with a friend. There are built-in speakers (of course!), So you can play music whenever you want and of course plenty of pockets and bags to handle all your goodies.

Then there is the best part. Since you obviously can’t sip soda or mock your brave in a full body position, the designers come up with a solution. The Production Club calls it a “delivery system,” and it’s a canister-based distribution system that locks into a suit and lets you drink and nonsense without exposing yourself to the elements. These custom canisters even have LED lights that show how much drink or mustard juice is left inside.

Oh and did I mention external LEDs that change based on mood? Or a built-in camera that connects to your phone? Or a “chest eye lens” that shows you “real-time things that suit or helmet subsystems might prevent”? No? Well, now I did.