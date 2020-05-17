Texas Supreme Court blocks postal ballots amid coronavirus

The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a plan to allow voters who fear coronavirus to use postal ballots for the November elections.

Friday night granted a stay set aside a lower court order that temporarily lifted the postal voting restrictions to allow residents to vote by mail if they raised concerns about the capture of coronavirus at polling stations, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton led the effort to end the postal voting initiative and asked the Supreme Court to stay the proceedings.

The High Court order interrupts the distribution of postal ballots to those who fear getting infected by voting in person for the election, at least until Paxton’s appeal is heard later this week.

“I am pleased that today the Texas Supreme Court has confirmed that my office could continue to prosecute election fraudsters and issue advice on postal ballots,” Paxton said in a statement.

Paxton’s appeal is expected to be heard on Wednesday.

Two lower courts had previously confirmed the mail-back effort.

Under state law, Texas allows residents over the age of 65 to vote by mail, as well as any disabled voter, members of military service, and residents who will not be in town for an election.

Democratic state leaders chastised state officials for trying to force voters to endanger the situation.

“I am shocked, frankly, that the state of Texas, even today, in these circumstances where so many people are suffering, is fighting tooth and nail to try to make grandmothers. [who are] 64 will vote in person, “said Chad Dunn, a lawyer for the Democratic Party.

“I couldn’t be more surprised.”

Supporters of the postal movement send the legal argument that the risk of getting coronavirus should be considered a disability under the law.

“This effort by Paxton and the rest of the Republican Party to choose between exercising the right to vote and exercising the right to live is only an affront to all that this democracy represents,” said the Democratic President of the State, Gilberto Hinojosa, on a chain.