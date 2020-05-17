Sam Beal could be Giant replacing DeAndre Baker

Dave Gettleman believed so much in DeAndre Baker that the Giants went to the first round of the 2019 draft to get the Georgia cornerback.

Ultimately, Gettleman’s belief in a different cornerback could be the saving grace of the Giants’ defense in 2020, given Baker’s serious legal problems, while sitting in a Broward County jail, in Florida, awaiting indictment on four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Gettleman in July 2018 waded through the waters of the additional project, taking Sam Beal, a cornerback from western Michigan. It was a calculated risk, as Beal’s selection meant that the Giants had lost a third-round pick in the 2019 draft.

Before the 2019 draft, Gettleman said, “For what it’s worth, we’re really convinced that if Sam was in this draft, he would be a second-round pick.”

At the time, Beal was considered to be perhaps the best prospect to exit the additional project.

The time will soon come for the Giants to see what Beal can do for them. Baker can hardly be expected to be available every time training camp kicks off this summer, and there is certainly a chance Baker will never again play for the Giants or the NFL. Florida’s legal system will have a say in this.

Meanwhile, the Giants must continue without Baker. The initial plan was to pair Baker, who has just had a tough rookie year, with James Bradberry, the $ 45 million price signed in free agency, as a starting outside cornerback. Beal, Corey Ballentine, Grant Haley and rookie Darnay Holmes would vie for the corner role, with rookie Xavier McKinney’s security possibly holding this position from time to time.

Of the young group, Beal is by far the most physically capable of handling Baker’s outside corner job. He is 6 feet 1 inch and 192 pounds, one of those athletes who gets off the bus you are looking at and says, “I’ll take it.”

Logan Ryan, 29, is a proven cornerback available on the market, but it is more of a nickel corner and would not immediately respond to Baker’s absence. Beal’s length and speed – he clocked 4.4 seconds in the 40-meter dashboard on his Pro Day – is ideal for a player dealing with the best limit receivers.

Beal’s rookie season was spent on an injured reserve after shoulder surgery and his second season was delayed by a tense thigh, making it a bumpy and frustrating start to his NFL career. He made his NFL debut in week 10 last year against the Jets and, with veteran Janoris Jenkins given up on an ankle injury, ended up starting three of the six games he played in, ending with 26 tackles. His early struggles did more than suggest that he can be a productive player.

As he sat down, Beal kept a low profile, but it was not difficult to notice the confidence flowing from him. Asked what his best attribute was and he replied, “I can’t name it. I have too much. “

Beal also said he would have been worth a first round pick.

“I’m different,” he said last season. “I am smart, I am fast and I am fast at the same time. You can be fast, you can be fast, but I’m fast and I’m fast. And I’m a physical corner. If they put me anywhere, I can play it. I got out of the door. I can go from the touchline to the touchline as quickly as anyone else. “

New Giants coaching staff have yet to see what Beal can do live in front of them on the field with players participating remotely in the voluntary off-season program.

New head coach Joe Judge insists there is no official depth chart, but there are plans for players and initial thoughts on who fits where. With these plans forced to continue without Baker, Beal is next.