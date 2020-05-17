sailors from USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for coronavirus

The coronavirus rages again against the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The number of seafarers who tested positive for the virus – although he appears to have already recovered from the disease – has now risen to 13, according to US defense officials. told Politico.

More than five positive sailors twice reported on Friday.

Several of the crew members who tested positive presented new symptoms such as headaches and body aches, said an official.

At the end of April, the Roosevelt crew had started to return to the ship, which found itself stranded in Guam, after being quarantined or isolated on the territory following the epidemic.

There are 2,900 sailors on board the ship on Thursday, the newspaper said. But the diagnoses slowed down the process of reassignment of the ship, because the crew must be negative before boarding.

Sailors who test positive are returned to the US Naval Base at Guam for another round of isolation.

“This week, a small number of TR sailors who had previously tested COVID positive and met stringent recovery criteria tested positive,” said Navy spokesman Cmdr. Myers Vasquez told Politico. “These protocols resulted in a small number of close contacts which were also removed from the vessel, quarantined and tested.

“The ship remains on the recovery track and will prepare to resume sailing once a critical mass of crew with the required expertise is on board,” added Vasquez.

It is not yet known when the Roosevelt will return to the seas, Vasquez saying it will be a “conditional” decision.