Rwandan genocide fugitive arrested outside Paris

One of the most wanted fugitives from the 1994 Rwandan genocide, a wealthy businessman accused of providing machetes to murderers and of disseminating propaganda urging massacres, was arrested outside Paris, authorities said on Saturday.

Félicien Kabuga, who had a $ 5 million bonus on his head, was accused of equipping militias in the genocide who killed over 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them.

The 84-year-old Kabuga was arrested following a joint investigation with the office of the prosecutor of the International Mechanism for residual criminal courts, the French authorities announced.

He lived in a town north of Paris, Asnières-sur-Seine, under a false name, said the prosecutor’s office.

The United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda indicted Kabuga in 1997 on charges of conspiracy to commit genocide, persecution and extermination.

Rwandan prosecutors said financial documents found in the capital, Kigali, after the genocide indicated that Kabuga had used dozens of his companies to import large quantities of machetes which were used to massacre people.

The wealthy businessman was also accused of having created Radio Television Mille Collines, which broadcast vicious propaganda against the Tutsi ethnic group, as well as training and equipping the Interahamwe militia that led the massacre.

“An important step towards justice for hundreds of thousands of victims of the genocide,” said Mausi Segun, Africa director at Human Rights Watch, about the arrest of Kabuga.

Kabuga was close to former President Juvenal Habyarimana, whose death when his plane was shot down over Kigali sparked the 100-day genocide. Kabuga’s daughter married Habyarimana’s son.

Kabuga is expected to be transferred to the custody of the United Nations mechanism, where he will be tried. He is based in The Hague.

“Kabuga’s arrest today reminds us that those responsible for the genocide can be prosecuted even 26 years after their crimes,” the chief prosecutor of the mechanism, Serge Brammertz, said in a statement. He said the partners who contributed to the arrest included law enforcement and prosecution services from Rwanda, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria , Luxembourg, Switzerland and the United States.

Rwandan authorities welcomed the arrest. Prosecutors say other large fugitives who are still at large are Protais Mpiranya, the former commander of the presidential guards and the former Defense Minister Augustin Bizimana.

For years after the genocide, relations between Rwanda and France were strained, the ruling party in Rwanda accusing the French government in part of supporting the genocidal regime.

But under French President Emmanuel Macron, Kigali and Paris seem to have made amends. In 2018, French authorities said they dropped an investigation into the 1994 plane crash, citing the lack of sufficient evidence. Several people close to Rwandan President Paul Kagame had been investigated and his government denounced the investigation, calling it a denunciation of France’s alleged role in the genocide.

In 2019, Macron announced the creation of a commission to investigate the alleged role of France.

“After many years, the former French government guards who could have protected Kabuga have left office and you find that the younger generation has no interest in protecting the aging fugitive under the new administration,” said analyst Gonza Muganwa Rwandan politics.

“It is clear that he was protected and powerful people knew his hiding place. They sold him.”