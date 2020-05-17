Preakness Stakes to take place October 3, four weeks after the Kentucky Derby

The Triple Crown photo got a little clearer on Saturday when it was announced that the Preakness Stakes would be held on October 3, four weeks after the Kentucky Derby on September 5. All that remains unknown is the date of the Belmont Stakes.

New York Racing Assn. Governor Andrew Cuomo received the green light on Saturday to resume racing on June 1, but without spectators. The Belmont was originally scheduled for June 6.

If the Belmont becomes the first Triple Crown race, it may be shortened from its usual distance of 1½ miles. The NYRA said it would have an announcement on the race in the near future.

Traditionally, the Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May, followed two weeks later by the Preakness and the Belmont three weeks later. The same streak could not happen this year as it was boxed by the Breeders’ Cup on November 5 and 6.

The Santa Anita Derby, a major preparation for the Kentucky Derby, was postponed from April 4 to June 6. Other preparation races are being postponed or canceled. The Kentucky Derby announced a new qualifying schedule and added that if the Preakness and the Belmont took place before September 5, they would earn 150-60-30-15 points for first to fourth place finishers.

It will not be the first time that the traditional order is upset. The Preakness was run 11 times before the Kentucky Derby before 1932. In 1917 and 1922, it was the same day.