Outrage over NHL coronavirus playoff plan is funny

There’s not much that makes your stomach laugh these days, which is why I’m so thankful to hear from people who are fighting over a hypothetical 24 Stanley Cup team playoff because such tournament could be lacking in the integrity department.

Remind me where these good, honest hockey galaxy keepers were in 2018 – when the teams with the two best NHL records, Nashville and Winnipeg, met in the second round of the playoffs?

Or the same year when, simultaneously, the clubs with the third and fourth best world records, Tampa Bay and Boston, also faced each other in the second round?

Or the year before, which was in 2017, when the teams with the two best sport records, this time Washington and Pittsburgh, met in Round 2?

Or in 2016, when the … well, you have the photo.

Year after year, brackets produce clashes that reward the weak while punishing the strong, but now in 2020, when the world has been turned upside down by a pandemic, it might not be fair if teams like the Rangers, Montreal and Chicago are included in an expanded tournament because one of them could actually win?

Forgive me while I laugh.

Cutting the playoff ground to 16 teams is no more or less arbitrary than cutting it to 12, or 20, or 24. Including eight teams per conference rather than going with the top 16 records in the league is arbitrary. To give the Southeast champion an advantage on the ice over second place teams with better records was arbitrary.

And was it not absolutely absurd all these years of Original Six that the first place team played with third place while second place played a lower fourth place outfit? Of course it was. However, they have always awarded the Cup and celebrated its winner every year.

Unless and until the NHL develops a plan for reliable, repeat testing, all of this is hypothetical. Even if the league can develop this plan, we may still not have hockey until winter. So, discussing a playoff format for an event that may never see the light of day could be interpreted as a waste of energy. It is and it is not.

Because if the NHL returns this summer, it will have to create a sensation beyond the curiosity factor. He will need the markets of New York, Chicago and Montreal. It should feed as large a sample as possible from the base of the fan. And it should be clear that even if hockey returns to the ice, 2019-2020 ended in March. The Stanley Cup tournament will be a stand-alone event.

I know. What happens if the 24th Canadian wins in total? What happened when the Kings, who had the 13th best NHL record in 2011-2012, won the Cup that year? Why, the achievement has been hailed as living proof of the parity of the league. But a play-in at the best of the three where the least team could win? You mean, like in 1975, when the 78-point Maple Leafs ousted the 105-point Kings in the preliminary round and the league did not end immediately?

Sorry, but there’s nothing like picking up where we left off two, three, four, or even five months ago. No one is going to be deceived because no one has won anything. The top teams were fighting for ice at home. The final playoff positions for each conference were at stake. No one finished first because nothing was finished.

And do you know what, if the form had been maintained for an uninterrupted season, you would have had the teams with the second and third best records of the NHL, St. Louis and Colorado, playing in the second round, with the top and fourth highest rated clubs, Boston and Tampa Bay, also meeting in round 2.

Integrity now!

The rigid cap is insidious in that it inevitably pits one class of players against another class of players. The final demonstration will take place in the NHLPA’s decision expected this week on how to handle the last players’ paycheck which was originally scheduled to take place on April 15.

If players ultimately vote to accept checks with the 2019-2020 standard escrow deduction, 14% of the additional escrow resulting from the effect of the pandemic would be carried over to next season. If players instead remitted their last paycheck to the league, it would reduce next year’s escrow burden.

But here’s the twist: players who will retire after this season (or who are not in the NHL in 2020-2021) would not be responsible for a carryover nickel, additional escrow. They are not destroyed. It is therefore in their best interest to be paid with the 14% deduction and to vote to accept checks.

Meanwhile, players making their NHL debut next season would be responsible for the escrow obligation incurred before entering the league. Of course, they have no say in this decision.

Again, everything remains on the table for the NHL, which has adopted an open vision of the dynamic. That, we are told, includes the possibility of two or four hub sites if the game starts in July, or, if the league postpones a reopening until much later in the summer, the potential to play in the rinks home.

Postal bag rest: I was asked if Rick Middleton for Ken Hodge was not the worst job in Ranger history, what was it? The answer was that it was the worst, but sending Mike Ridley and Kelly Miller to the Capitals for Bobby Carpenter and a second round was not much better.

So, Marcel Dionne en Ranger or Guy Lafleur?

My vote goes to Tim Horton.

Finally, what did you get first, Eric Lindros as Ambassador of the Flyers or Mark Messier in this same role for the Canucks?