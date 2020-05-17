Opening speech by Barack Obama: how to watch his talks today

This year’s high school and college seniors may not be throwing their hat in the air at traditional graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus epidemic, but they are certainly getting high-caliber speakers.

A day after Oprah Winfrey dubbed this year’s graduates “the chosen class” at a live event on Facebook and Instagram, former President Obama is scheduled to deliver two virtual opening speeches on Saturday.

Obama’s first speech will be delivered to more than 27,000 graduates of the nation’s historically black universities and colleges in a two-hour event called “Show me your H.B.C.U. Editing.” Hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and starring a number of African American personalities, including Common, Steve Harvey, Vivica Fox and Chris Paul, the virtual graduation ceremony will be broadcast live via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at from 11 a.m. on the Pacific.

Graduation is a big achievement no matter what, but with all that the 2020 class did to cross the finish line, I think they deserved a little celebration. I hope you will all join me in honoring them at 2 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/dBK5nll7w8 – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 16, 2020

Later today Obama will be the keynote speaker at a virtual graduation ceremony for this year’s high school seniors called “Graduate Together: High School Class of 2020 Commencement”, which begins at 5:00 p.m. Pacific and will be broadcast in prime time on major broadcast networks and cable news channels as well as on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and other digital platforms. The one-hour event, hosted by the LeBron James Family Foundation, the XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation, will feature a range of celebrities, including Alicia Keys, the Jonas Brothers, Timothée Chalamet, Kumail Nanjiani and many more other.

The speeches mark the first major public addresses by the former president since the coronavirus outbreak.