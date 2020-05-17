NBA loss could be UCLA gain if Makur Maker chooses college

In any other year, Makur Maker could play his part in the NBA.

Showcase events such as the Nike Hoop Summit and the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic would allow the international prospect of 6 feet 11 inches and 235 pounds who combines a frightening physical presence with a touch of velvety shooting to show that he was worthy of being drafted in the first round.

“I was planning to kill him in these windows,” said Maker.

New opportunities to improve one’s position would generally have arisen in the combine project and in training sessions for individual teams. But the cancellation of all these events in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding a project that could be postponed from June 25 left Maker debating to go ahead with professional basketball or try another avenue.

The loss of the NBA could be the gain of UCLA.

If Maker chooses college basketball, the five-star rookie may well make the short trip from his home from Yorba Linda to Westwood.

“In my opinion, UCLA is the leader right now,” said Maker. “UCLA would suit me perfectly. It’s in my backyard, right next to my house, only about an hour away and stay home and stay out west and UCLA has produced a lot of pros – Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love, everyone is been there – so it’s a great environment. “

Originally from Kenya who spent most of his childhood in Australia, Maker, 19, knows UCLA, having spent a few years in southern California after immigrating from Australia. He played his first year at West Hills Chaminade High and also spent time at Orange Lutheran after making a detour through Canada to play in a prep academy before it closed.

Maker finishes high school at Pacific Academy Irvine before submitting his documents to the NCAA Clearinghouse in the hopes of obtaining university eligibility if necessary. It may be helpful for the NCAA to have significantly relaxed its admissions standards following the new coronavirus epidemic.

Besides UCLA, other contenders have included Kentucky, Oregon, Auburn, Memphis and Howard. They could all lose if Maker felt he might be able to climb high enough in the draft. Maker and his tutor, Ed Smith, said the cut-off point would likely be at the start of the second round, provided they felt that the team that selected Maker would put him in a position to prosper.

“He’ll wait for the comments and they’ll tell you,” OK, we think you’re at that level, you need college “or” We want to take you right away and we want to work with you “”, A said Smith. “So they have to have a certain level of confidence in you before you get started. I’m not going to push him into a situation just to bring him into the NBA that is not favorable to him.”

ESPN projects Maker outside of its 60 best prospects, which means that it would risk not being chosen if it participated in the project. He doesn’t consider the new G League academy that attracts the best prospects for preparation, including former UCLA signatory Daishen Nix, a one-year layover with six-figure salaries.

Maker, whose cousin Tuna maker plays for the Detroit Pistons, is a great man who can go on the offensive and make three points. Defensively, it is known to switch easily on the pick and roll and protect the rim with its length. Regarding the pace of play, he has a strong stylistic preference.

“With or without a ball, I like to go out and run,” he said. “I stretch the ground very well, I hit shots at a high clip and I go down too and I’m in trouble with my man.”

Maker helped his Phoenix team, Hillcrest Prep, win consecutive tournaments last season, but also suffered an ankle sprain that kept him out for over a month.

He was on UCLA’s radar before the arrival of coach Mick Cronin, after being recruited by his predecessor Steve Alford. Maker was impressed with how Cronin helped goalkeeper Chris Smith become the most improved player in the Pac-12 Conference last season and liked the system used by the Bruins.

“It mirrors some of the NBA’s actions in terms of an open flow system with lots of readings,” said Ed Smith, “and he feels he can fit anywhere on the ground there.”

Maker is also intrigued by the possibility of meeting face to face with the new USC recruit Evan Mobley, widely regarded as the best high school center in the country. Mobley is ranked number 3 in the country by 247Sports and ESPN; Maker is ranked # 15 by ESPN and # 16 by 247Sports.

It could take a while before Maker knows if he will spend the next season against colleagues or professionals.

“He is not going to be rushed with the process,” said Smith. “He’s not just going to jump to the NBA to go to the NBA, you know?”