Michael Jordan’s “flu game” may be a lie

The “food poisoning game” doesn’t have the same ringtone, does it?

But according to longtime coach Tim Grover, this is what Michael Jordan’s epic performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals should have been known instead of “the flu game”.

A Jordanian in the weather, fighting what was then described as “flu-like symptoms”, scored 38 points, added seven rebounds, five assists and broke the winning shot in a spectacular 90-88 victory that resulted in the Bulls a 3-2 lead over Jazz.

He figured to be an important part of the finale of “The Last Dance” on Sunday night on ESPN, although Grover thinks Jordan didn’t have the flu, he said. Barstool Sports ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast.

“One hundred percent was food poisoning, 100 percent,” said Grover. “But obviously, it just seems better to be the” flu game “than the” food poisoning game. “”

We learned where the Bulls live in Salt Lake City and five delivery men came with pizza. A hungry Jordanian ate a few slices before going to bed. According to Grover, no one else touched the food.

“Then around 3:00 am I get a call to my room that just says,” Hey, man, come to MJ’s room, “and he’s literally curled up in a fetal position,” said Grover. “I don’t know of any flu that can hit you so quickly, but I know how fast food poisoning can hit you.”

That wouldn’t stop Jordan from playing 44 minutes, delivering throughout the courageous performance. The enduring image of that night is Scottie Pippen who basically brings a weak Jordan back to the bench in the last seconds. Most thought it was the flu that had sapped him. But apparently this was not the case.

“This is my story, this is what I observed,” said Grover. “I was in the room when all this was happening, so if someone looked better than me, I would like to see who that person was because he was definitely not there.”