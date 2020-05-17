Luke Wilson talks about playing a superhero in ‘Stargirl’

Luke Wilson has done almost everything in Hollywood, except playing a superhero – but with his role in “DC’s Stargirl”, he can now cross that off the list.

“I played a cop, I played a lawyer, I did a few westerns,” Wilson, 48, told The Post. “I feel like I started making all the movies I grew up thinking it was cool – but I never did a superhero project.

“It attracted me, 25 years later [my career]”, He says,” to get to do something different. “

First Monday on the streaming platform – DC Universe – and broadcast the following day on The CW (8 pm) – “DC’s Stargirl” is based on the comic strip of the same name. He follows the teenager Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger, “All Night”), who discovers a magic stick which soon immerses her in a world of intrigue. Wilson plays his caring stepfather, Pat Dugan, a mechanic who is secretly a retired superhero sidekick (his alter-ego name is STRIPE).

Wilson, known for his original comedies like “The Royal Tenenbaums” and “Old School”, says he didn’t read many comics during his childhood in Texas, as his tastes shifted more towards Mad Magazine . But when creator Geoff Johns (“Wonder Woman 1984”) offered her the role in “DC’s Stargirl” over lunch, the two began.

“I always appreciate those people who are experts in their own fields,” he says. “Whether it’s someone who knows everything about the Yankees or about fly fishing … Geoff is one of those people who know comics so much. We laugh at our beginnings in Hollywood. We had similar experiences where he worked as [director] Richard Donner’s assistant, me and my brothers [Owen and Andrew] and Wes Anderson worked for [director] James L. Brooks.

“We just got along personally, from the start.”

In addition to bonding with the creator of the series, Wilson says he was also drawn to the warmth and optimism of “DC’s Stargirl”. Unlike some of the best television superhero dishes such as “Watchmen” or “Legion”, it is aimed at family audiences.

“You know what it does in Hollywood – they will say that about the” Saw “movies just to put people in the seats. Great family movie!” He laughs. “But it really is. The idea that in households across America, people can be sitting together watching a new show – it’s something my nephews and niece could watch, as well as someone my age – who is exciting for me. I’m really proud of the show. “

It also marks a rare part of small screen for Wilson. Aside from appearances in “That‘ 70s Show “and the short duration of Cameron Crowe Showtime’s” Roadies “series in 2016, his career has been more geared towards the big screen. He says he is surprised by the roles that have resonated in pop culture.

“I had funny things that happened – like [2006 movie ‘Idiocracy’] was barely released by the studio, I think he played in seven movie theaters for a week. And it really bothers you when you work hard on something and it looks like failure, “he says. “Then a few years go by, and now I’m asked about” idiocracy “as much as anything. You never know what will appeal to people.

“I watched more TV than I should have during this pandemic, and I said to myself,” Boy, is it just me, or is “Legally Blonde” constantly on? “”, He said. “It was also one of those movies where I was happy to do it because I thought Reese [Witherspoon] was funny … but I had moms who came and said, “It was my favorite movie when I was 12 years old, and now I’m showing it to my daughter.”

“I feel really lucky to have worked on [projects] this kind of fact has become part of the social fabric. “