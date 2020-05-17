‘Late Dance’ can’t erase the stain of Phil Jackson Knicks’ failure

“The Last Dance” ends Sunday, completing five weeks in which Phil Jackson was portrayed in the most positive light during his run with the Bulls.

Charley Rosen, Jackson’s confidant / biographer and his former assistant Albany Patroons, appeared in two episodes. He is still concerned that Jackson failed his 3 ½ year run when the Knicks president damaged his perception in New York.

Rosen said Jackson should never have retired and took office in March 2014.

“I told him not to take it because it’s crazy over there,” said Rosen. “Jeanie [Buss] told him not to take it. If he came there, it would end their relationship at 3,000 miles. “

Jackson had previously stated that Jeanie had encouraged him to take the job, but they had indeed broken up during his time with the Knicks. Jackson is locked in Montana during the coronavirus pandemic, watching his bulls reign in front of millions of viewers.

“People have to understand [Michael] Jordan, [Scottie] Pippen, Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal] and Kobe [Bryant] – all the years these guys were together in the NBA – won nothing before Phil, “said Rosen, who published a new novel, “Trouthe, Lies, & Basketball,” about the sordid story of a Manhattan high school star. “He took these four guys to the next level. And he did it because of the triangle. “

The magic of Jackson’s triangle didn’t work in New York. Rosen can count the reasons and blames Jackson for not finding the right coach.

“Hiring Derek Fisher was a mistake for many reasons,” said Rosen. “He was not ready. And there was a division in the coaching staff between Derek’s OKC guys [Brian Keefe, Josh Longstaff, Dave Bliss] and the guys from Phil [Kurt Rambis, Jim Cleamons]. The Fisher guys wanted nothing to do with them. “

On Sunday, Jeff Hornacek will be presented in a jazz uniform defending the Jackson Bulls in the 1998 final. Without this experience, Hornacek would never have been hired.

“Jeff said he knew the triangle [from facing the Bulls]Said Rosen. “It turned out not to be. He’s a really nice guy but intimidated by New York. He started by trying to be a nice guy with the players, and then he tried to be a hole . You must do it in reverse. “

However, if Carmelo Anthony would have embraced the triangle as Jordan ultimately did, Jackson’s term would have been successful, says Rosen.

“Carmelo undermined him, saying [Kristaps] Porzing doesn’t want to say anything in public about the quality of the triangle, ” said Rosen. “Carmelo refused to lead the triangle – that’s why Phil re-signed it: there was a lot of pressure from [owner James] Dolan. But if Carmelo had run the triangle, it would be open on the weak side.

“He should go through and do that and run, but he would have an all open side – 16-17 feet from the basket. Defense would be too far to double. He had open shots and was one or two dribbles from the basket. He would be a killer. It would be Michael Jordan. It would be unstoppable. But Melo was a catch and shoot and didn’t want to do anything else. “

According to Rosen, Jackson sought to profit from the market value of Porzingis during the 2017 project following the Latvian’s failed exit meeting. Beyond this rebellion, Jackson feared that the durability of Porzingis and his inner strength would prevent him from becoming a superstar.

“[Phil] saw stronger, smaller players with lower gravity pass under him, move him, ” said Rosen. “Porzingis had little body strength, no knee strength, sloppy footwork.”

Jackson’s business plan was greeted coldly by fans, the media, and Dolan, who fired him after the draft.

“He could have gotten three entries [including Lauri Markkanen]Said Rosen. “Phil turned out to be right. They exchanged it [in 2019] and got nothing. “

Although he has honored two Knicks title teams, Rosen believes that the Bulls’ six titles have eaten away at Garden fans, leading to a quick turn against him.

“Yes, he was a Knick, but he was also the coach of the Bulls who beat New York in the playoffs,” said Rosen. “If you are too successful, people want to knock you off the pedestal. It happened in the New York media.

“They didn’t give him enough time. You can’t turn a chicken-t into chicken salad in three years. “