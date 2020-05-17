International fraud network steals millions of dollars from US unemployment funds

A network of Nigerian fraudsters has allegedly slipped millions of dollars in unemployment benefits – funds intended to help unemployed Americans.

The complex and pervasive theft system has used identity data stolen from citizens, including social security numbers, to file false claims on behalf of workers who may not have even lost their jobs, according to a New York Times report.

Federal authorities believe that most of the false claims were made in Washington State, although evidence suggests similar attacks in six other states: Florida, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Wyoming, according to one Times’ secret memo. .

The ring could end up stealing “hundreds of millions of dollars” from state unemployment services that have been completely overwhelmed by Americans who desperately need a financial lifeline after the economies close.

Roy Dotson, a special secret service agent, told The Times that investigators were still trying to confirm who was behind the attacks and where exactly they are operating,

“We are actively reducing every lead we get,” said Dotson.

Investigators believe that a network of intermediaries in the United States is likely involved as an intermediary, or “mules,” for the operation.

They also fear that the assailants have accumulated heaps of personally identifiable information in order to have dealt such a massive blow to the state’s unemployment systems.

“It is assumed that the fraud ring behind this has a P.I.I. [Personally Identifiable Information] database to submit the volume of requests seen so far, “said the memo, according to the Times.

Signs of fraud have reportedly broken out across the country.

The Rhode Islands labor department has noticed suspicious allegations, according to the Times.

And confused workers and business owners in Washington State have flooded area officials with calls regarding unemployment notices that were sent to them even though they had made no claims.

“It’s a punch,” Suzi LeVine, commissioner for the Washington State Department of Job Security, told The Times.