How MLB’s New Programming Plan Could Affect Fantastic Strategy

With each new plan, Major League Baseball gets into the discussion, fantasy baseball owners are increasingly worried, not only wondering when the 2020 season will start, but also what they think they need to adjust to come up with a winning year.

The latest realignment plan forces them to remove the banners from the American and National League and merge the divisions by region. AL Est and NL Est will be combined, while Central and West will follow suit to create three main divisions. Travel wear will be reduced and players will not have to travel too far from home when traveling on the road during the current crisis. For fantastic purposes, this realignment allows for interesting writing.

Who wouldn’t want Mike Trout to hit Coors Field regularly? Or how about a series of pitching duels between Jacob deGrom and Gerrit Cole? But while it all sounds delicious from a baseball fan’s point of view, for fantasy, you want to start living in the central division.

The East and West divisions have their share of hitting favorable ball fields. You have the aforementioned Coors field as well as Camden Yards and Rogers Center. It turns out that you also have some of the best launches in these divisions.

And yes, there are also strong hitters, you have to worry about the bats smothered by the elite arms that populate the rotations of these 20 teams. Central, on the other hand, offers you a fantastic mix of batting grounds, elite bats and some of the weakest launches you’ve seen in a long time.

The lingering debate over who should be the first overall choice – Mike Trout or Ronald Acuna – can probably be put to bed with this realignment plan. Christian Yelich strikes for a high average, has an elite percentage on the base, has strong power and steals bases. His original stadium, Miller Park, is incredibly friendly for hitters, and his road trips will take him to Great American, Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field, all of which help boost power.

For the central parks which may not be as favorable to the hitters, the pitch is downright excruciating. Yelich will face the Royals, Tigers and Pirates. These rotations are garbage. Even cardinals and twins have suspicious entries. Not that it wasn’t before, but Yelich is becoming an even more attractive option now.

And it doesn’t end with Yelich. The first rounds in fantasy consist of finding the best player available. In the middle to late rounds, you want to stock up on Central Division hitters. Mike Moustakas. Eddie Rosario, Nomar Mazara and Carlos Santana should all show good power figures. If MLB is to follow these realignment plans, you should centralize your list as much as possible.

Howard Bender is vice president of operations and content manager at Fantasy-Alarm.com. Follow him on Twitter @rotobuzzguy and find him on the “Fantasy Alarm Radio Show” awarded on the fantastic sports channel SiriusXM weekdays from 5pm to 7pm. Go to FantasyAlarm.com for all of your fantastic baseball tips.