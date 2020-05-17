House of the week: fully refreshed at Eagle Rock

Brick made locally in Los Angeles and rich oak floors from Italy are among the new tasteful additions found in this renovated neo-Spanish style home in Eagle Rock. A quartet of custom steel arched doors in the family room and the kitchen harmoniously mixes the interior-exterior spaces of the house. Mature olive trees, Mediterranean landscaping and a saltwater pool give the park a classic Southern California feel.

The details

Location: 2385 Hill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90041

Ask for a price: $ 2.685 million

Year of construction: 1930

Living room: 4,157 square feet, four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 9039 square feet

Features: Arto masonry; Italian oak floors; curved custom steel doors; official entry; new chef’s cuisine; two parental suites; saltwater pool

About the area: In postal code 90041, based on 13 sales, the median price for sales of single-family homes in March was $ 1.005 million, a 23.6% year-over-year increase, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Ali Morisi and Kat Nitsou, Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 665-1700

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to [email protected]