Hot property: Gene Autry’s Palm Springs ranch sells for $ 7 million

Palm Springs has just seen its highest sale of the year. Rancho Autry, an impressive estate owned by the late cowboy Gene Autry, recently traded hands for $ 7 million.

Not only is it a peak for 2020, but records show that it is also one of the most expensive sales in the history of the resort. Other blockbusters include the sale of $ 13 million from Bob Hope’s modernist mansion and the sale of $ 9 million from a Midcentury post and beam built for actor Laurence Harvey.

This is one of many properties that Autry and his wife, Jackie, purchased in southern California. In addition to having owned the Los Angeles Angels baseball team for 36 years, their other holdings included a television station, several radio stations, a Palm Springs hotel, a Midcentury condo, and an Encino mansion, which then sold to the “Survivor” host Jeff Probst.

They paid $ 2.05 million for it in 1997, and Autry died a year later. Located on an acre and a half in old Las Palmas, the closed mansion covers 13,400 square feet and also includes a guest apartment, a tennis court, and a glass mosaic swimming pool surrounded by gardens, palm trees and drought-resistant landscaping.

Entrance through the porte cochère, the main house has seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and five fireplaces spread over one floor. Hardwood floors, arched doors, skylights and coffered ceilings adorn the common areas, which include a green and yellow kitchen and a spacious living room.

For dinner, there is a formal dining room under exposed beams, a casual dining room lined with French doors and a solarium-style breakfast nook. The master suite slams into a sauna and a steam shower.

Outside, the 1920s house wraps around a central courtyard with loggias, lounges, swimming pool, spa and mountain views. A garage for three cars, plus the garage for an original car, complete the property.

Louise Hampton of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the list, according to a press release. James Gault of Bennion Deville Homes represented the buyer. The house hit the market earlier this year for $ 8.25 million.

Autry had a TV show bearing his name from 1950 to 1956 and has been in dozens of movies. His signature song, “Back in the Saddle Again”, was used in the 1939 film “Rovin ‘Tumbleweeds” and became the theme song for his radio show, which ran from 1940 to 1956. His greatest song to success was “Rudolph the Red- Reindeer on the nose.” “

Earlier this year, his widow, Jackie, sold a Riverside Country horse ranch for $ 550,000, The Times previously reported.