Gary Sanchez Closer To Overcoming Yankees Biggest Defect

I went to the back of my library and grabbed “The Fielding Bible: Volume III”, by John Dewan and Ben Jedlovec of Baseball Info Solutions. On page 63, I found this:

“The biggest defensive impact a catcher can have, which we have found that we can measure, involves the ability to prevent the runner from advancing on wilderness and past balls. Nothing separates the best sensors more than the worst. “

Would it surprise you that when I treated these sentences, Gary Sanchez came to mind?

Unfortunately, this book was released in 2012. “Volume V” was launched at the start of the year. Jedlovec now works for the Major League Baseball. Baseball Info Solutions no longer exists, having grown and changed its name to Sports Info Solutions.

And this distribution of the defensive impact of the sensors? It no longer holds.

If you’re one of the countless Yankees fans who attribute hair loss, weight gain, and general discomfort to watching Sanchez put on the tools of ignorance, you shouldn’t be seen as delusional or unreasonable. The 27-year-old, despite his obvious talents, ranks among the most infuriating and polarizing players in the game right now. He is a human clickbait.

However, if you want to understand why the Yankees intend to use Sanchez as their main catcher once again if the MLB resumes in our lifetime, it would not hurt to recognize the developments that have taken place in assessing the position over the past decade.

Mark Simon, senior research analyst for Sports Info Solutions, said that the most recent volume of “The Fielding Bible” does not contain any passages on sensors and wilderness and past bullets similar to the one I just read in the “Volume III”. On the contrary, SIS affirms what has become a gospel among the analytical community: a receiver can neutralize his blocking struggles with strong framing capacities.

“Blocking is just a small piece of the puzzle,” said Simon.

In 2018, Sanchez led the major leagues with 18 past balls and authorized 45 wild shots. Shots into the ground or off target enough for a receiver to need to reach or extend, SIS measured Sanchez with a blocking rate of 88%, well below the industry average of 92 and 93%. This incompetence cost the Yankees six points in the first year of Aaron Boone’s team, according to SIS calculations.

That same year, SIS determined, Sanchez won the Yankees six points with his field coaching. Its theft of strikes, as the ancients like to say. When you take into account his success in controlling the opponents’ racing game in 2018, when he nailed 12 of 40 who tried to slip a base at him – a percentage equaled or exceeded by only 11 catchers who exceeded his 76 games played in position – he ended up with a net of more than four points defensively.

Last year, you may remember, Sanchez significantly improved his plate blocking skills, hitting seven successful balls and allowing 30 wild shots in 90 games behind the plate, a blocking rate of 92% according to SIS , which did not save him any points in this department.

He also raised his offense well above the American League average, closer to his solid performance in 2017, if it didn’t approach his brilliant little sample of 2016, after hitting terribly in ’18. So naturally, his pitch blocking considerably worsened, while his score dropped to at least three runs. Overall, he registered at least two, his worst defensive season.

Yeah, the young man is still a bit of an enigma, albeit an All-Star enigma thanks to industry-wide catcher starvation.

For 2020, the Yankees have hired a new catch instructor for Tanner Swanson, who during spring training worked with Sanchez to lower his right knee to improve leverage. They are trying to get the best performance from their high ceiling product.

“I think we have a distinct advantage in having Gary Sanchez on board every day,” said general manager Brian Cashman last November. The overall figures, attack and defense combined, support the case of Cashman. If Sanchez can combine his pitch block of 19 and his pitch framing of 18, his old-school and new-school efficiency, in one season, the masses could finally support this statement.