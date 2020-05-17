For Sam Querrey and others, a return to the garden

Sam Querrey gladly put his racket aside after the Australian Open to focus on the birth of his son, Ford, 12 weeks ago. The coronavirus epidemic and the worldwide shutdown of sports that followed extended Querrey’s break, giving him precious time with his son, but did not allow him to know how he would feel when he returned to competition on Saturday at the tournament Homecourt Advantage in Rolling Hills.

“Everyone is a little rusty. I felt like my timing was clean,” said Querrey, 2017 Wimbledon semi-finalist and 2019 quarter-finalist. “My shoulder was a little sore when hitting services. I haven’t touched a service for a while, but overall I felt pretty good. ”

# 45 ranked Querrey in the world wiped out a 2-0 deficit to beat a 17-year-old Zachary Svajda Diego 4-2, 4-1 in his first game, but lost a great tiebreaker in the third set 10-8 against No. 126 Bradley Klahn in his second game. Querrey still qualifies for the semifinals on Sunday and will face Ernesto Escobedo from West Covina.

Marcos Giron, who lost to Escobedo but defeated Brandon holt, will face Klahn in the other semi-final. The players were split into two groups of three on Saturday and competed in a quick four round robin. They were classified in each group by the number of victories, then the number of sets and matches. The total price is $ 10,000.

The event, played on a short clay court in the backyard of tennis fan Scott Douglas, had a family feeling. Most players train there, often together. Holt, who had a USC virtual graduation ceremony on Friday and upset Escobedo on Saturday before losing to Giron, lives within walking distance. Douglas only invited a few friends, and all of them had to answer a doctor’s questions about their health before being allowed to sit at a distance from each other. The players tapped rackets after each match and collected the balls by themselves. There was a chair umpire but no one was working on the lines.

It was scenic but also a significant step forward for the sport after recent events with local players in Germany and West Palm Beach, Florida.

“For now, these are small steps and playing at the regional level, because at least it gives them the feeling that they are progressing and going in the right direction,” said Tracy Austin, mother of Holt, member of the Temple. of tennis fame.