Food service resumes in New Orleans as coronavirus lockdown is eased

The good weather began to roll, cautiously, in New Orleans restaurants on Saturday, as they were allowed to serve diners for the first time since March.

Restaurants, nail salons and other shops in the city were supposed to accept customers by reservation only.

Kirk Estopinal, co-owner of Cane and Table in the French Quarter, said guests would be asked to wear masks and order food when booking.

“We are going to try what it is to operate in the new standard,” he said.

In Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh said the city was not ready to lift the lock-in regulations.

In Texas, which began a gradual reopening this month, the virus’ s toll has continued to rise. The number of cases reached 45,198 on Friday, up 1,347 from Thursday, and the death toll increased by 58 Thursday and 56 Friday, bringing the total to 1,272 Friday.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has said he will allow counties to request reopening vacation rentals – but New Yorkers looking for a beach getaway are out of luck.

“If you tell me you’re going to rent them to people from New York, I’m probably not going to approve of that, okay?” he said.

In Michigan, 77-year-old Owosso barber Karl Manke, who received a license suspension and two crime quotes for reopening, was still cutting his hair.

“Sir. Manke, he is not a hero to me,” said state attorney general Dana Nessel. “He is not a patriot.”

