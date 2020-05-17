Essential Latino workers bear the brunt of coronavirus

For Lupe Martinez, who does laundry in a Riverside nursing home, every day presented a scary choice: go to work and risk getting the new coronavirus or lose the $ 13.58 an hour pay check on which his family counts.

Martinez went to work.

Even after the masks started to run out. Even, she said, after a patient she entered without protective gear fell ill and was put in solitary confinement.

Martinez, 62, tested positive for COVID-19 last month, followed by her 60-year-old husband, who had to stop working after a heart attack last year. Her adult son and daughter, who live with them, also tested positive.

“There have been many times when I have not wanted to go to work,” said Martinez, coughing heavily as he spoke. “I didn’t want to get sick. My husband said,” No. “I said we can’t live. We have these bills. … I had to push myself to go. I had a commitment to my family. ”

For low-wage workers whose work is rarely, if ever, glorified – people who clean floors, do laundry, serve fast food, harvest crops, work in meat factories – have the jobs that make it work America came with a heavy price. According to the strange calculation caused by the viral epidemic, they were deemed “essential”. And that means being a target.

Rafael Saavedra at his home in the Alhambra. The truck driver, whose wages have been cut in half, is afraid of infecting his daughters at home. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

With blacks, latinos suffered the full force of the COVID-19 pandemic in California and other parts of the United States, becoming infected and dying at rates disproportionately high relative to their share of the population. Health experts say that one of the main reasons why Latinos are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 is that many work in low-paying jobs that force them to leave their homes and interact with the public.

Latinos represent about 40% of the Californian population but 53% of positive cases, according to state data. In San Francisco, Latinos make up 15% of the population but represent 25% of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

UC San Francisco researchers tested thousands of people in the city’s Mission district for COVID-19. While Latinos made up 44% of those tested, they made up over 95% of positive cases. About 90% of those tested positive said they were unable to work from home.

Analysis of data from the Los Angeles Times last month also found that young Latinos and blacks were dying at disproportionately high rates, believing conventional wisdom that old age is the main risk factor for death.

California Latinos are much less likely than whites, Asians and blacks to say that working from home during the pandemic is an option, according to a new poll California voters from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.

Some 42% of Latinos surveyed said they could work from home, compared to 53% of Blacks, 59% of Asians and 61% of Whites. The survey also found that Latinos were almost three times more likely than whites to care about their jobs, placing them close to others. This was a particular problem during the first weeks of the pandemic, when masks and other protective equipment were scarce and many companies were still trying to implement social distancing policies.

“They feel essential; they are trying to do their part to get us out of this crisis, “said Jose Lopez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles-based Food Chain Workers Alliance. “However, we cannot provide face masks. We cannot give them the space to give them six feet of separation from their colleagues.”

A Times analysis of US Census Bureau data shows that Latinos make up just under 40% of the workforce in all industrial sectors deemed critical by the California state government, according to their share of the population of the state. But in some sectors, they are largely overrepresented.

In essential agricultural jobs, the workforce is more than 80% Latin American. They also hold more than half of essential food jobs and almost 60% of construction jobs deemed essential. At the same time, Latinos in the United States are more likely than the general population to say that they or a member of their household suffered a drop in wages or lost a job during the pandemic, according to a Pew Research Center survey in April.

For weeks, Dr. Marlene Martín, clinical assistant professor at UC San Francisco and doctor at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, watched Latin American patients with COVID-19 flock to the emergency room. Last month, more than 80% of the patients hospitalized for a coronavirus in the establishment were Latin American.

They were roofers, cooks, janitors, dishwashers and delivery drivers. Many were under the age of 50. They lived in households where social distancing is difficult, sometimes with two or three other families. For Martín, a 36-year-old Latina, entering the intensive care unit sometimes gives the impression of being confronted with a disturbing mirror.

“It was already full of people who looked like me,” she said, “who share a common language and similar cultural backgrounds.”

“You see the extremes of what happens when someone can take shelter there or someone can’t. It’s not that people don’t want to stay at home. It’s not that they don’t listen. It is not that they are not educated. It’s that they don’t have an option. ”

The heavy toll of the coronavirus on Latinos raises the question of whether employers in the United States and the government are doing enough to protect these workers.

In Iowa, Latinos make up about 6% of the population but accounted for a quarter of all positive cases, according to the state count. In Washington State, Latinos represented 35% of all positive cases, even if they represent only 13% of the population.

The balance between the safety of essential Latin American workers and the dependence on their work is being tested in the city of Hanford, where an epidemic of coronavirus in a meat packaging plant now accounts for half of the confirmed cases in the Kings County.

County supervisor Doug Verboon said about 180 employees at Central Valley Meat Co. had been positive since Tuesday. Most of the facility’s employees – who work in the immediate vicinity in “wet and damp working conditions” – are Latinos, he said. Central Valley Meat did not respond to Times’ calls or emails.

Karla Barrera is a deli manager in a Sun Valley grocery store and mother of two. “I’m so scared for my babies. I pray not to have it, ”said Barrera. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Verboon said the county relies on more Latino workers during the cherry-picking season, which lasts until mid-June. He said that a Hanford fruit packing company that employed 800 workers to pick cherries told him that an epidemic similar to that of the Central Valley Meat Co. would be “catastrophic.”

“We can’t bring these people down because we have a short working window,” said Verboon.

Lupe Martinez started at the Alta Vista health and wellness center in Riverside last July after her husband, a sheet metal worker and breadwinner, suffered a heart attack and had to stop working.

In the laundry room, Martinez – a member of Local 2015 of the International Union of Service Employees, which represents some 400,000 home care and nursing home workers in California – was surrounded mainly by Latinos and Filipinos. Many of his colleagues work two jobs or work shifts, wash heavy blankets and comforters, clean shower curtains, handle patients’ laundry.

Martinez’s family asked him not to go because the virus started to spread in California.

“I said to them,” I’m going to trust God. I’m not going to get it, ”she said. “I would go to work. I worry. “

A few weeks ago, said Martinez, she entered an elderly woman’s room to bring her clean clothes. Usually there is a notice on the door if a patient has an illness that requires staff to put on gloves, masks or other equipment, she said. There was nothing posted, said Martinez, so she entered without a mask.

Martinez said the woman told him that she felt sick. A few days later, a sign on the door indicated that it was isolated.

The Alta Vista Health and Wellness Center did not return calls or e-mails for comment.

On April 13, Martinez returned home with a sore throat, a dry cough and a sore body. She couldn’t taste the tea her son had brought her. She was having trouble breathing. She went to the hospital before and after a positive COVID-19 test and was sent home, she was told to try to isolate herself.

When her husband, son and daughter who live in the house tested positive, she lay in bed, crying out to God.

Another son and his wife live in a backyard of the property. He’s a barber. She is a dental hygienist. They are not currently leaving their homes to work. They did not get COVID-19.

Because she had not yet worked in the retirement home for a year, said Martinez, she was not eligible for sickness benefit. She requested state disability but has yet to receive a response. Martinez said she feels she has to go back to work.

“My kids don’t want me to go back,” said Martinez. “But I have invoices. I know it’s my life, but – I don’t know. ”

Rosa Arenas, another union member and certified nurse assistant at an Orange nursing home, said she had been tested after learning that a patient had tested positive for COVID-19 last month. On May 2, Arenas tested positive.

Now she is isolated in a bedroom in her family’s apartment, away from her husband and two children, ages 12 and 6, who test negative. She spent Mother’s Day reading the Bible alone and chatting on video with her children and her husband across the door.

“My kids told me they were sad not to hug me on Mother’s Day,” said Arenas, 32. “It broke my heart.”

She said that there was not enough personal protective equipment at work and that colleagues had been infected. Her landscaper husband was recently sent home by her employer to be quarantined and tested, and she burned all of her paid vacation and sick leave while quarantining at home. And she fails to work.

Rafael Saavedra, 40, outside his home last week at the Alhambra. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

When Rafael Saavedra, a 40-year-old truck driver from the Alhambra, comes home from work, he undresses in his garage, throws his clothes in the washing machine and rushes to the shower, being careful not to touch anything. the interior. Her greatest fear infects her daughters, aged 16 and 6.

In a dispatch center in San Pedro, where he and hundreds of other drivers drop off papers and take breaks, he almost never finds soap or hand sanitizer.

Employees who normally work in the center are now working remotely and there is little communication with drivers on how to stay safe, Saavedra said. Drivers received a single thin mask about a month ago and nothing else, he said.

Saavedra said that the vast majority of drivers he works with are Latin American immigrants who are struggling to overcome the pandemic due to language barriers and a lack of resources.

“They don’t know their rights. They are afraid to speak. They stay in their cocoon, “he said.

Saavedra has carved out a comfortable life for his family. He often travels with his wife and daughters, who attend private Christian schools. However, his salary was cut in half due to the reduction in hours. He is afraid of losing his house.

His wife, a nurse at a homeless shelter in Pasadena, cut back on his own hours for fear of catching the virus and infecting their daughters.

Sonia Hernandez, who raised four children as a single mother, has worked as a cook at McDonald’s in Monterey Park for 18 years and earns just over $ 14 an hour, said her daughter, Jenniffer Barrera Hernandez.

In early April, Hernandez was hospitalized with COVID-19 and went into an induced coma for weeks.

“They told us that she was not going to spend the day and we had to decide if she wanted to go in peace or do chest compressions to try to get a pulse,” said Barrera Hernandez. “It was really difficult to make this decision.”

Miraculously, said Barrera Hernandez, her mother woke up.

After her diagnosis, Hernandez’s colleagues left work to request safety supplies, including masks, gloves, soap and a hand sanitizer. Barrera Hernandez said that after calling McDonald’s to alert the company that her mother had tested positive, she was not called back.

“It’s really sad, because my mom really liked this job. You’ve been providing a business for so long, and in the end you’re just a number.”

Hernandez is recovering in her home in South L.A. She is extremely tired and unable to walk or even hold a phone for very long, said her daughter. She feels guilty, she can’t go back to work yet.

David Tovar, vice president of communications for McDonald’s in the United States, said that many of the statements made by Barrera Hernandez and certain employees were false.

He said McDonald’s restaurants, including the one where Hernandez worked, had a large supply of soap, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, and closed one night a week for deep cleaning. Tovar said the restaurants are open for take-out only, with social distancing requirements enforced and bathrooms closed.

When McDonald’s learned of Hernandez’s diagnosis on April 8, the company immediately informed four crew members with whom it had been in contact, he said.

“We have the utmost respect for Ms. Hernandez and all of McDonald’s employees, but it is unfair to let them try to tell you a story that is simply not true,” said Tovar. “We are a very large employer of diverse employees, especially Latinos. We want everyone who comes to work at McDonald’s to have a good experience. “

When Mariana’s mother received a letter from her employer in March calling her an essential worker, she proudly announced it.

Lui’s mother, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who works in a food production warehouse in San Fernando who prepares meals for schools, told her daughter that she had never been deemed “essential” before. Now, she says, people needed her.

But his colleagues, including many undocumented Latinas, began to fall ill. They’ve stopped showing up on the assembly line, where, she says, they stack ingredients on sandwiches while standing side by side.

His mother spoke to The Times on condition of anonymity because she feared losing her job. He, who also spoke to The Times, is a 31-year-old legal assistant in Whittier with a surname different from that of his mother.

His 50-year-old mother said that his colleagues were taking aspirin and continuing to work, despite fevers and headaches. Then she started showing symptoms.

“I was tired at work and had a little cough,” she said. “I didn’t think it would be such a big deal, so I kept working for three or four days.”

A few days later, she tested positive for COVID-19.