Consider why Gary Sanchez is such a polarizing Yankee

Part 20 of a series analyzing the New York Yankees.

Are there any who watch Gary Sanchez and borrow from the hit song by Peggy Lee in 1969, “Is That All There Is”?

Others, hypnotized by the recipient’s right-wing power, believe there is more to come from a bat that sometimes resembles that of Manny Ramirez. And anyone who saw it live last year in San Francisco, where Sanchez crashed a ball 481 feet to the left, can not doubt that the power is legitimate.

So who is Sanchez? And where does the 27-year-old player stand in the future of the Yankees? Regardless of whether there are matches in this season affected by COVID-19, Sanchez will be eligible for arbitration for the second time this off-season when he was to win $ 5 million. This means that after the 2022 season, Sanchez will qualify for a free agency.

With nearly 1,400 league players in more than three years, it’s clear that Sanchez is not the batter he was in 53 games in 2016 – when he dropped his jaws while hitting .299 with 20 homers , 42 RBIs and a sick 1.032 OPS will finish second in the AL Rookie of the Year race. But who could be?

In 317 games after 2016, Sanchez reached 0.238 with 85 home runs, 220 RBI and posted an OPS of 0.815. This represents an average of 28 homers and 73 RBIs over three seasons, which is a weight for a receiver who has been an All-Star twice in three full major league seasons.

Yet are they sufficient to compensate for Sanchez’s defense? Aaron Boone thinks that Sanchez can improve according to his work habits. He has an above average throwing arm, but this is sometimes compromised by the irregular work of the foot. He calls for solid play, but his ball blocking skills are below par. Two years ago, he led the majors in past balls with 18, but reduced that to seven in 2019.

With the hiring of Tanner Swanson, who replaced Jason Brown as a catch instructor, Sanchez spent the shortened spring training working lower in his squatting for better frame locations and looked awkward at best in a small sample.

And he was limited by a backache, then by the flu.

Since replacing Brian McCann as regular receiver in 2017, Sanchez has been on the injured list at least once per season and twice in 2018 and 2019. After the 2018 season, Sanchez has undergone shoulder surgery left.

Four of the five IL relays in the past three seasons have been lower body problems. With Austin Romine supporting Sanchez, the Yankees have improved defensively, but when Romine signed a one-year contract for $ 4.1 million with the Tigers last December, the Yankees turned to Kyle Higashioka to be their catch number 2.

Romine’s money is out of range for a save, but that was not the only reason why 29-year-old Higashioka was going to make his first big league training on opening day on March 26. He impressed the decision makers of the organization with his defense, his pitch and recent figures of power of the minor leagues. Last year, the right-hitter hit 20 home runs in 70 games with Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre.

However, he has only appeared in 56 league games in some of the past three seasons. An average of .164 in major tournaments seems alarming, but the seventh round pick in the 2008 draft received an uneven playing time behind Romine when Sanchez was away. Sanchez’s track record indicates that he will not spend a full season without a visit to IL, so Higashioka will have more consistent playing time if this occurs.