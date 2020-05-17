City Council Approves Coronavirus Relief for the Arts in Los Angeles

Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved two motions this week that will take the arts fees paid by developers in support of cultural events now canceled or scheduled and will instead make money available in the form of small grants to artists, arts organizations and performing arts spaces that have been economically devastated by the pandemic.

A motion approved Wednesday, presented by Councilor David Ryu of District 4 late last month, will allow the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) to reallocate $ 368,810 in designated arts development funding for the Ryu District to support district artists and non-profit arts organizations. City Council also approved an additional $ 181,663 in District 4 funds so that the program could be replicated in other districts.

In a separate vote, city council approved a motion by District 2 council member Paul Krekorian on Wednesday to reallocate $ 200,000 in arts development costs for his district to an emergency grant program to help halls live performance with less than 50 employees. This will help support the many theaters clustered in the NoHo Arts District in North Hollywood.

The COVID-19 emergency response program, as the emergency fund presented by Ryu calls it, will focus in district 4 “on the artists and artistic organizations most at risk”, according to a recommendation issued by the DCA last week. This includes grants staggered between $ 500 and $ 2,000 for individual artists, the highest amounts being reserved for full-time independent artists, and therefore “more vulnerable in an economic downturn”.

Likewise, staggered grants of $ 3,000 and $ 5,000 will be awarded to small and medium-sized arts organizations at different budgetary levels, less than $ 800,000 per year.

“Whether it’s a poet, a painter or a dancer, Los Angeles needs its artists right now,” said Ryu in a statement, “and the artists need our help.”

In District 2, individual grants of $ 8,000 will go to the performing arts halls. The money, according to the motion, “can be used for working capital in exchange for a performance, a lesson or a workshop that is virtually accessible to the public and / or a number of performances, free lessons or workshops accessible to the public during the reopening ”.

“The NoHo Arts District in District 2 Council has the second-largest concentration of theaters in the United States, which present more than 500 performances a year, host approximately 35 theater classes each evening and provide entertainment to more than 20,000 people throughout the year, “said the motion.

In a statement, Krekorian described the neighborhood as “a cultural treasure” and said the funds will help them survive “until they can once again provide the extraordinary productions that have delighted theatergoers for decades. “

The city councilor’s office has said it expects to be able to apply for District 2 grants, which will be managed by the Department of Cultural Affairs next week. DCA aims to complete the application process for the District 4 project by the end of this month.

Danielle Brazell, Director General of Cultural Affairs, said the fund will help support the “rich tapestry of not-for-profit arts and cultural organizations, independent artists and creative industries, all of which fuel our regional and are deeply impacted by COVID-19 ”.