Chadwick senior Izzy Taulli looks back on his own last dance

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Izzy Taulli

School: Palos Verdes Chadwick

Sport: Irish dance competition

Key statistics: Won the North American Irish Dance Under-17 Championship in 2019. He had to defend his title last month in Dublin until canceled.

Fall plans: Attend UCLA

On the cancellation of the national championships:

“It was quite disappointing, especially because everyone had worked so hard in the world, but everyone’s health and safety are obviously number one priority. We practice five days, six days, 15 hours a week. As an elder, I was trying to do this for the last time. “

What is competitive Irish dance:

“Irish dance was originally a traditional Irish art form and now the world of competitive dance is getting bigger and bigger. Everyone is competing from around the world. You perform your dances and play the same music. There are certain things that judges are looking for. There is a certain technique which is very important. It includes turned feet, pointed toes, rhythm, timing. I have been dancing for 13 years. I fell in love with dance. “

On life without sport:

“We took online courses, but I found myself a little more agitated. I never considered the mental impact of dance on my well-being. It has been difficult to sleep at night because I want to do something. “

On the lessons she learned:

“You should go after the things you like to do. Everything can be taken away in an instant. I’m really happy to have danced all my life. If anything, this forties confirmed my passion for dancing. “

What new things she discovered in her spare time:

“I walk my dog. The dog is very happy. “

What he misses most:

“The studio. We work hard at home, but there is something irreplaceable about the studio environment because we all push ourselves to improve.”

