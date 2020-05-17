Broadway pros furious after CBS replaces Tonys with singalong ‘Grease’

Broadway Guys Are Furious After CBS Announces A Single Version Of The 1978 Movie “Grease” will replace the Tony Awards on the network next month. An insider from the theater even sent us an email with the catchy subject line “Fat is shit!” – adding: “a difficult season for the Broadway guys has gotten much worse.”

The Tonys, who honor the best of Broadway at Radio City Music Hall, remain indefinitely postponed. And although the movie “Grease” is based on a musical of the same name, the Broadway stars are rebelling on Twitter.

Tony Gideon Glick’s candidate for “To Kill a Mockingbird” tweeted to CBS, “I’m sure there are a million gays who could help you organize one of the Tony Awards’ biggest successes instead!” while “Frozen” star Patti Murin was pondering the network’s decision, “[Not] a retrospective of Tony’s great performances, speeches and past moments? Or something that highlights the incredible work that theater people do for their community? Or literally something other than that? “

“Dear Evan Hansen” lyricist Benj Pasek said: “Danny can never replace Tony”, referring to the main character of John Travolta in “Grease”, and “Hamilton” guru, Lin-Manuel Miranda, posted a link to the ad with a vintage photo of Michael. Jordan on the field giving an eye to his much-maligned Bulls teammate Scott Burrell. Former “Spring Awakening” and “Wicked” star Andy Mientus tweeted a link to the news and added, “Why is this hysterical for me.”

Broadway Power public relations pro Rick Miramontez told Tonys’ Page Six that “Grease” was on stage: “As class president at John Marshall High School in Los Angeles during the filming of” Grease “, I think i have to be a diplomat about this one: let me say it this way, even during quarantine, i expect to have something much more interesting to do with my evening of June 7 than plugging in . “(For moviegoers, John Marshall High School was also featured in” Pretty in Pink “,” A Nightmare on Elm Street “,” Buffy the Vampire Slayer “, the clip” Hot for Teacher “by Van Halen and much more.)

From New York announced a ban on gatherings of over 500 on March 12, Broadway remained dark, marking the longest hiatus in its history.