Beatles photographer Astrid Kirchherr dies at 81

There was something about the way she took photos.

This week, tributes were paid to the deceased German photographer Astrid Kirchherr, who took some of the first images of the Beatles, helping to shape their iconic visual appearance.

“God bless Astrid a beautiful being and she took great photos,” tweeted Ringo Starr on Friday.

Kirchherr died on Wednesday in Hamburg after a short illness a few days before his 82nd birthday, Deutsche Welle reported.

Olivia Harrison, widow of George Harrison, tweeted that Kirchherr was “so thoughtful, kind and talented, with an eye to capture the soul.”

“His gift to the Beatles was immeasurable,” said Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn.

Kirchherr was an assistant photographer in 1960 when she met the original Beatles in Hamburg. The group has five members: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Stuart Sutcliffe and Pete Best.

“It was like a merry-go-round in my head, they looked absolutely breathtaking,” Kirchherr told Beatles biographer Bob Spitz. “My life changed in a few minutes. All I wanted was to be with them and get to know them. “

Best was replaced by Starr in 1962 and McCartney took over from Sutcliffe after leaving the group and became engaged to Kirchherr.

The couple got married, but Sutcliffe died of a brain hemorrhage in 1962 at the age of 21. Kirchherr became a freelance photographer and interior designer.

“He was, and still is, the love of my life,” she told NPR in 2010. “I have never, never – and I have married many times – met another man so fascinating , so beautiful and so sweet and well mannered. You call him and he was, and an artist so gifted. “