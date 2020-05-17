Banks Summoned to Investigate Possible Coronavirus Loan Fraud

Some major banks have received summons to appear before a grand jury in a federal investigation into possible fraud involving the $ 660 billion coronavirus emergency loan program for small businesses, new report says. published Saturday.

Two sources told Reuters that the Department of Justice had sent subpoenas to large banks, but had not named the institutions. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. are four of the mega-banks participating in the program.

As part of the program, small businesses affected by the pandemic can apply for a government-guaranteed loan that can be canceled if at least 75% covers salary costs. Legislators, however, have expressed concern that the money would attract fraudsters.

Companies that have lied to secure loans could be prosecuted, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The Department of Justice began investigating the program last month. Criminal charges have been laid against some borrowers.

“For now, we don’t think banks are 100% the target,” a source told Reuters, but added: “There are fears that there will be a boomerang effect six months later. on the banks, because they haven’t done enough. “