Aurora Cannabis Jumps 55% Thanks to Lockout Storage

Aurora Cannabis reported a smaller loss than the previous quarter, as U.S. and Canadian customers stockpiled cannabis before the blockages, pushing up its U.S.-listed stocks to climb 13% after Thursday’s bell.

Friday, Aurora Cannabis was trading up 55% to $ 14.32.

The Canadian pot producer sold 12,729 kilograms of cannabis in the third quarter, 39% more than a year earlier. The increase in sales comes at a time when cannabis is an essential service in several provinces and states of Canada and the United States.

His declared quarter was the first full period of sales for his so-called Cannabis 2.0 portfolio, which includes vapes, edible gummies, chocolates and drinks – products that customers rushed to stock up before. Covid-19 closures.

The company said it was on track to be profitable next year and doubled its plans to keep capital spending below $ 100 million in the second half.

Aurora said it expects capital spending in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to be lower than the third and fourth quarters of 2020.

The Edmonton, Alberta company said the adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to C $ 50.8 million ($ 36.18 million). for the third quarter ended March 31, compared to 80.2 million ($ 56.92 million) a quarter ago.

Aurora Cannabis’ quarterly revenues reached $ 75.5 million ($ 53.79 million) in the third quarter ended March 31, compared to 56 million ($ 39.74 million) in the previous quarter.