Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce in “The Two Popes”

by May 17, 2020 world
Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce in "The Two Popes"

In 2013, the unthinkable happened: one pope resigned and another became head of the Vatican. For the first time in six centuries, the Catholic Church had two popes. The new film “The Two Popes” imagines what the conversations between Pope Benedict XVI (85 years old) (played by Sir Anthony Hopkins) and Pope Francis (played by Jonathan Pryce) would look like – and since the two pontiffs disagreed on almost everything, this whole conversation is not polite. Correspondent Tracy Smith spoke with Hopkins and Pryce about their star movies, their faith and their friendship.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/anthony-hopkins-and-jonathan-pryce-on-the-two-popes/

About the author: Muhammad

View all posts by Muhammad »

Related Posts

The futuristic anti-pandemic suit seems to be part of the Blade Runner series.

The futuristic anti-pandemic suit seems to be part of the Blade Runner series.

May 17, 2020
Veterans Use Their Business To Support Education In Afghanistan

Veterans Use Their Business To Support Education In Afghanistan

May 17, 2020
How disinformation was disseminated before the UK elections

How disinformation was disseminated before the UK elections

May 16, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *