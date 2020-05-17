Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce in “The Two Popes”

In 2013, the unthinkable happened: one pope resigned and another became head of the Vatican. For the first time in six centuries, the Catholic Church had two popes. The new film “The Two Popes” imagines what the conversations between Pope Benedict XVI (85 years old) (played by Sir Anthony Hopkins) and Pope Francis (played by Jonathan Pryce) would look like – and since the two pontiffs disagreed on almost everything, this whole conversation is not polite. Correspondent Tracy Smith spoke with Hopkins and Pryce about their star movies, their faith and their friendship.