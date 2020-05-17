American aristocrat visits British properties for Smithsonian Channel

The Illinois native Julie Montagu hosts “An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates,” an eight-part series airing Sunday (9:00 p.m.) on the Smithsonian Channel.

Montagu became Viscountess of Hichingbrooke when, in 2004, she married Luke Montagu – whose father is the 11th Earl of Sandwich – and moved to Mapperton House, the 16th century family property in Dorset. She appeared for two seasons in the Bravo reality series “Ladies of London” and, in 2018, commented on the BBC when Meghan Markle married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex.

Montagu, 48, spoke to the Mapperton House Post about the “Guide to an American Aristocrat for Large Estates,” in which she visits royal houses and castles for an enthusiastic and behind-the-scenes look at their stories and stories. internal operations.

Were you surprised at how you felt when you visited these houses?

I could talk about it forever. I had two big takeaways: first, how hard these owners work to make their properties commercially viable. It is not as if they are receiving money from taxpayers like the royal family. Second, my learning curve on the history of Great Britain, which I am now so passionate about… I learned so much when I entered these houses and, as an American, I was fascinated by an old chair 500 years old. The owners knew I was coming with good intentions because I was in the same boat as them, and [most of them] made me spend the night. At Eastnor Castle, I was in the same room as Queen Mary spent the night and the whole time I watched with admiration. All the enthusiasm you see is authentic. Everything was so new and different. I have been here for 20 years but I am as American as possible.

How did you get involved in the series?

I was on “Ladies of London” … and a BBC producer who watched the show contacted me when Meghan and Harry got engaged and I did a secret interview for the BBC – I knew that ‘They were engaged before it was made public – about what it’s like to be an American getting married in this way of life. [The interview] came out on the day of their engagement and went viral. I was teaching yoga in London and my phone was pinging – everyone from CNN, ITV and Fox called, then I was hired by the BBC to comment on the royal wedding. Someone from Smithsonian Channel saw this interview and it kicked off. We filmed from April 2019 to July, then they decided to add two more episodes to be broadcast next winter – “Welcome to Mapperton” and “Christmas in Mapperton”, where I will be visiting Highclere Castle from ” Downton Abbey “. We filmed them from October to January.

How has the pandemic affected British domains?

Mapperton is closed to visitors: we closed our cafe, postponed our weddings and put all our staff on leave [and] it is the same for all historic houses in the country. So a TV series like this, which really fascinates me … I want people to see how hard these owners work and the interesting things they do in addition to sharing their story. Hopefully, when the pandemic is over, people will travel and be able to see these homes and properties, perhaps with more empathy than before.