Alistair Overeem defeats Walt Harris at TFC with TKO

UFC held its third fight card in eight days Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida, and the heavyweights Alistair Overeem defeated Walt Harris with a second round TKO in the main event.

Overeem (46-18-0), one day removed from his 40th birthday, rallied after being cut early in the first round and finished Harris (13-8-0) in the second round with a whim and a big left hand that put Harris went down before the fight stopped.

The bout seemed to end early, as only 11 of the 85 combined bouts of opponents were brought to the judges’ scoreboards. All 13 of Harris’ victories have been knocked out, and nine of Overeem’s last 10 fights have ended with knockouts.

The victory puts Overeem back on the heavyweight title photo, but perhaps the biggest winner in the past eight days has been UFC President Dana White who said the company had performed more than 1100 tests for COVID-19 in Jacksonville and that the only three positive results were for Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and his two cornermen.

Souza, who informed UFC officials last week that he had contacted a family member who may have been infected, was scheduled to fight Uriah Hall in a preliminary match last weekend at the ‘UFC 249. It has been removed from the map and placed in quarantine.

Before Saturday’s fight, Conor McGregor tweeted, “UFC again tonight!” Unbelievable! 3 shows in a week without a hitch. Only team 1 tested a positive pre-fight but was discovered before any risk of additional contamination. There is light at the end of this tunnel people! For Sport! For schools! For companies! Let’s go! “