With the free simulator, you can try and fly the Elon Musk Crew Dragon platform

Do you think you could be a space pilot? Elon Musk now lets you find out – for free.

Musk’s company SpaceX has created an online simulator site that will allow you to fly a new Crew Dragon ship on its way to the International Space Station.

Spacecraft are generally only allowed to be used by highly trained and expertly trained geniuses.

But you can try your hand at mooring Musk’s latest spaceship here on the ISS.

SpaceX is currently preparing to do just that in just a few weeks.

In SpaceX’s first manned operation on May 27, the Falcon 9 rocket will take a real Crew Dragon capsule all the way to the ISS.

On board are NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who see a system that is almost identical to Musk’s new simulator.

“This simulator will introduce you to the real-world interface controls used by NASA astronauts to manually steer the SpaceX Dragon 2 car to the International Space Station,” SpaceX explained.

“Docking is successful when all the green numbers in the middle of the interface are less than 0.2.”

And SpaceX offers some healthy advice: “Movement in space is slow and requires patience and precision.”

Docking the ISS may sound easy, but it’s a really incredibly complex job that requires tremendous precision.

You need to carefully adjust the boat’s roll, pitch and direction – and move very sensitively – to succeed on the ISS.

A small mistake can result in you colliding with the ISS, and can kill a confused group of virtual astronauts on board.

It is important that this does not happen on May 27, as the date is particularly historic for NASA.

It is the first time NASA astronauts will launch from U.S. soil in about ten years.

The last time it happened in 2011, before the space shuttle was finally retired.

Since then, NASA has relied on Russia’s space program to raft astronauts to the space station.

Only three countries have launched people into orbit since 1961: Russia, the United States, and China – in that order.

SpaceX would be the first private company to do so.

The company has been using Falcon 9 rockets to load cargo to the space station in the company’s original Dragon capsules since 2012.

But all eyes are on Crew Dragon 2 on May 27 to see if the occupied operation is successful – giving the U.S. better control over its space operations.