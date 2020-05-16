Who is Judy Mikovits – the woman behind the forbidden “plandemic”?

This week, social media hastened to delete the 26-minute “plandemic movie”, a viral conspiracy video spreading false claims about the coronavirus.

Among the discredited, false and inflammatory claims that were made by the former discredited researcher Judy Mikovitz and her co-author, the famous anti-vaxxer Kent Heckenlively, were that the coronavirus pandemic was created to make profits on vaccines , masks can make people sicker and the shelter in place damages the immune system.

Who is Mikovitz? The woman at the center of the saga has a long history with conspiracy theories surrounding vaccines and has been charged with scientific misconduct and theft.

Originally from the East Coast, Mikovits received his BS from the University of Virginia, spent 22 years working for the National Cancer Institute and obtained his doctorate. in biochemistry from George Washington University. His thesis, according to Wikipedia, was entitled “Negative regulation of HIV expression in monocytes”.

She left NCI in 2001 and – after a brief stint as a bartender in California – in 2006, she became research director of the Whittemore Peterson Institute, which studied chronic fatigue syndrome. In 2009, she Mikovits “co-wrote a research paper that linked the mysterious condition known as chronic fatigue syndrome to a retrovirus that came from mice, thousands of sick patients hoping for relief. rallied behind it “, according to Washington Post.

Unfortunately, his findings could not be reproduced – and the journal “Science” retracted his findings after concluding that Mikovits’ findings were due to contaminated laboratory samples.

Mikovits maintained his findings and told the Chicago Tribune: “Some people don’t try in good faith.” She was dismissed and arrested soon after for allegedly stealing laptops, proprietary data and computers from her former employer. Although she was briefly imprisoned, the charges were dropped in 2012.

Mikovits then turned to writing books with co-author Heckenlively, producing “Plague: Intrepid Researcher Finds The Truth About Human Retroviruses And Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME / CFS), Autism And Other Diseases“In 2014 and April of this year, the two published”Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science– now at number six on Amazon. Two weeks later, Mikovits dropped “Plandemic” on social media, in which she suggested that there is a vast conspiracy to crush her career and destroy her credibility as a scientist. He also describes his grudge match against Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, who lead the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

While his views are extreme and have been discredited by scientists, Mikovits still has his cheerleaders. While “Plandemic” has been removed by Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo and other major social media networks, and largely discredited by mainstream media, Mikovits still appears on the America’s Voice News YouTube channel – which describes itself as “destroying fake news”. In one video which was released on April 30 and now has over 360,000 views, Miskovits is interviewed by Christina Aguayo, who calls Miskovits a “brilliant researcher.” Mikovits says vaccines cause cancer and the COVID-19 vaccine his sworn enemy, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has put to work is “not sure … it is not a good idea and they will drive the disease.”