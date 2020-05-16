USC secures commitment from Maryland defensive end Colin Mobley

After adding four engagements in a quarantined April, the USC is on track for a similar success in lockdown in May.

Colin Mobley, a three-star defensive end from Maryland, engaged Friday against the USC, giving the Trojans their third entry this month and the 12th in this cycle. His decision comes five days after another goal outside the country, four-star linebacker Julien Simon, promised the USC.

With a dozen entries in its 2021 class, nine of which are considered four-star prospects, Trojans have the best recruiting class in the Pac-12 – and the fifth best in the country, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. That’s 49 places better than the 2020 class program, which included two four-star prospects and 13 signatories in total.

Mobley is the first defensive end to enter the 2021 class, but is unlikely to be the last. USC is expected to face serious turnover along its defensive line in the upcoming offseason, when it will tackle Jay Tufele, Marlon Tuipulotu and Brandon Pili and end Connor Murphy and Caleb Tremblay all graduate or declared for the NFL draft.

USC remains looking for two of the best defensive line prospects in the country. Corona Centennial defensive end and No. 1 overall rookie Korey Foreman left Clemson and immediately named USC as one of his favorites, while Louisiana five-star defensive forward Maason Smith is also seriously considering the ‘USC.