USC Kedon Slovis working on arm strength and guitar playing

His elbow had finally healed. His arm had finally returned to normal. But for Kedon Slovis of USC, normal would last an entire practice in mid-March, before a pandemic occurs.

The rising sophomore quarterback has been home to Arizona since spring training was abruptly canceled, doing his best to maintain a flap of normalcy during a crucial offseason that should propel him forward.

Slovis is still watching the film with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on Zoom. He always trains three days a week, doing what he can without having access to a home gym. He throws in a local park on intermediate days, with his private trainer, Shawn Seaman, by his side and his father, Max, as his only catcher.

“It’s not exactly an ideal situation,” said Slovis.

But as he eagerly awaits a return to his college football routine, Slovis has decided to spend at least part of his forties embracing the circumstances of a new world. So, last month, for his 19th birthday, Slovis bought an acoustic guitar.

“I always wanted to play,” he said. “With the sport growing, however, I never had the opportunity to take lessons. I always kept it in my back pocket. “

The guitar, with its shiny maple finish, remained mostly in its case until this week, when its final exams were completed. With virtual classes finished and football probably still months away, Slovis only has time to move away from spring and summer between throwing sessions.

Until now, he has spent most of his free time building up his arm to last these sessions. Since spring training was canceled, Slovis has mainly focused on improving his mechanics, in order to develop the endurance he lacked during his first year campaign.

With hindsight, he doesn’t know how his arm lasted a whole season.

“I remember at last year’s fall camp, after two training sessions, I felt like my arm was dead and I never fully recovered,” said Slovis. “All season, I was fighting to refresh my arms for matches and training. It hurt all the time. It was something you don’t really see. The day of the match went well because my adrenaline was so high that I didn’t really feel it. But on Thursday, my arm was pretty dead. “

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis launched against UCLA in November. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

He was not engaging his heart properly. He didn’t spin his hips. Most of his lower body strength was not used, he said, as the power behind his shots came only from the strength of his right arm.

That arm was still enough to organize a record first-year campaign that placed him among the most precise quarters in college football. He completed 71.9% of his passes (282 of 392) for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns.

But in December, halfway through the defeat of the USC Holiday Bowl, his arm failed.

Four and a half months later, his arm never felt better.

“I can throw as many passes as I want, and my arm would not be tired, which I had never felt as a quarterback,” said Slovis, elected Pac-12 offensive freshman the year. “I didn’t even know it was possible.”

The same could have been said about his initial climb last season, when an injury to quarterback JT Daniels propelled Slovis, an unannounced three-star rookie, into the spotlight. A year later, Slovis is a potential candidate for the Heisman Trophy, while Daniels, who is still recovering from a torn knee ligament, assesses his options on the NCAA transfer portal.

Several large schools have expressed interest in Daniels. The NCAA is unlikely to pass the one-time transfer rule this year due to COVID-19, it is possible that Daniels will return to push Slovis for the spot.

Slovis has not spoken to Daniels since he announced his intention to explore a transfer. But Slovis crosses his fingers that his counterpart returns.

“In all honesty, we need him,” said Slovis. “As much as people wouldn’t think I would say that, we need as many shifts as possible, especially after what happened last year.”

But now, with his arm stronger than ever, Slovis hopes it is the start of a new way of life. One with fewer injuries. And maybe even an acoustic guitar.