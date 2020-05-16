Undertaker’s long career at the center of WWE documentary

The first time I saw “The Undertaker” play, I was 11 years old and my father took me to the old Sports Arena to watch the WWE star face Sid Justice in a “coffin match” . Looking back, an interesting way for father and son to bond.

The Undertaker has long been one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, and while I felt like I knew the artist, I didn’t know much about Mark Calaway, the man who has played the character since 1990.

Given the possibility of interviewing him by phone this week, I asked an uncomfortable question that I had never asked anyone before: “What should I call you exactly?”

“Mark is fine,” Taker is fine, whatever works for you, sir, “said Calaway. He laughs.” Most guys call me “Taker, but I’m getting more and more used to Mark now.” But whatever you want, I’m fine. “

So strange. In 10 seconds, the emotionless character nicknamed “The Dead Man” for most of my kids, called me sir, laughed – The Undertaker did do not laugh – and told me to call it whatever I wanted.

While “The Last Dance”, the 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, ends and ends Sunday, “The Last Ride”, a five-part series on The Undertaker, will start with the first two episodes aired Sunday. on the WWE network.

The project has been in the works for three years, so the moment is fortuitous – but perfect for anyone who remembers watching The Undertaker debut at WrestleMania in Los Angeles in 1991 and Jordan made his debut in the final of the NBA against the Lakers just a few months later.

“I watched” The Last Dance “every Sunday and it was really good,” said Calaway. “And now, maybe” The Last Ride “is something people can watch on Sunday. As a big sports fan like me, I can only watch the 1988 World Series and the 1991 NBA Finals so many times. “

The documentary marks the first time that Calaway has drawn the curtains on arguably the most popular character in the history of professional wrestling.

“Only people in my personal life have had Mark Calaway. At work, it was always The Undertaker, ”said Calaway. “We all know that I have a lot more games behind me than I have in front of me, and I had the mentality, three years ago, to go to WrestleMania in Orlando that it could be my last match, so I had the impression of wanting to document everything the raw emotion around it. We didn’t intend to make a documentary, but I wanted to capture my last days by doing this. The next thing you know, three years later, I still do, and we have all these amazing pictures. “

The Undertaker fights John Cena at Wrestlemania 34. (Courtesy of WWE)

At a time when wrestlers talk openly about character development, storylines, gadgets and creative differences with writers, Calaway was the last WWE performer to defend “kayfabe”, the lingo of the fight to protect secrets of the company. Calaway still struggles with him as he talks about the documentary, which highlights not only his career but his personal life at home with his wife and children.

Everyone wants to know what’s going on behind the scenes and I’m the last one to know, ”he said. “I’m a dinosaur. I love kayfabe. I wanted to protect the company and protect the character from The Undertaker, but he died somewhere along the way and you can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.”

The first two episodes of the docuseries show a vulnerable side of Calaway as he struggles with the physical pain of being in the ring for three decades, including what happened behind the scenes of his hip surgery, and candid conversations with WWE President and CEO Vince McMahon, whom he considers a second father.

“It’s funny when people meet me because people have all these preconceptions, because they only know what they saw on television,” said Calaway. “They think I’m that macabre guy, but then they hear my normal voice and see that I can actually chain more than a couple of sentences together.” In fact, I am a fun loving guy and I love to cut and I try not to take life too seriously. “

Professional sports, including professional wrestling, were considered an “essential service” in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE has continued its weekly TV show schedule for the past two months, although without fans inside the company’s performance center in Orlando.

The Undertaker has been part of WWE for three decades. (Courtesy of WWE)

WrestleMania 36, ​​which was scheduled to take place last month at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, has been transferred to the WWE Performance Center and turned into a two-night event. The Undertaker, famous for its 21 years–meet WrestleMania wins a winning streak, beating A.J. Styles in a “boneyard match”, the main character of the first night. It was shot on a closed off-site set in Orlando and looked more like a movie than a wrestling match.

“I knew when we did it was going to be well done, but you don’t know until everything is in place,” said Calaway. “It felt good. I feel like I am a storyteller in a wrestling match and that match was a great story. “

The Undertaker will be celebrating its 30th anniversary at WWE this fall, and Calaway is still looking for a storybook to end his career. Its first WrestleMania game was in Los Angeles in 1991, and WrestleMania is scheduled to take place next year at SoFi Stadium, the Rams and Chargers’ new $ 5 billion home.

Could he finish his career and WrestleMania run in the city where he started?

“It’s interesting,” he said. “Maybe I should think about it.”