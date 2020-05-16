These tips made Willie Mays the best baseball artist

It was one of the trademarks of Willie Mays. While the player tore the bases or dropped a flying ball in the central field, his cap flew from his head, no doubt unable to hold on against the gale wind generated by his almost superhuman speed.

Only the theft of the hat was not exactly as spontaneous as it seemed. It was planned.

Mays would ask the team’s chief equipment officer, Eddie Logan, to give him a too small cap, almost guaranteeing that the headgear would come off his head.

Mays did it simply to add drama.

“People like it,” says the caption in the new book, “24: Life Stories and Lessons from Say Hey Kid(St. Martin’s Press), now. “They want to see the hat fall. No problem. I come back, pick it up and put it back. “

Mays is a sports legend. But in the end, he is also one of the greatest innovators in staging.

At a time when players were encouraged to just play – not to position themselves at home after running a home run, to perform the basics effectively, to sit quietly in the shelter – Mays brought a level of extra excitement in baseball.

It helped pave the way for the modern brand athlete. In the days leading up to contracts with Nike shoes and Dikembe Mutombo’s finger movement, Mays understood that being immortal was not just a matter of field statistics. It was something more.

“You could say he is the best player of all time – and the best artist of all time,” said John Shea, California-based sports writer and co-author of the book with Mays.

“I just think that when you do sports, you have to do more than catch the ball and throw it again,” says Mays in the book. “You have to do something different.”

Born in 1931, Mays spent his youth in an industrial city just outside of Birmingham, Ala. His parents separated early and he grew up with his father, Cat Mays, who worked in a local mill and also played in various local semi-professional baseball teams sponsored by companies.

Willie’s father introduced him to the game. “When I was one or two years old, he rolled a ball around the room, and I’m going to grab it and roll it back,” says Willie in the book. “He later told me how I always chase the ball, as if it was a natural thing for me.”

In high school, Mays was a star athlete in three sports. Even as a teenager, he already showed a talent for entertainment that would later help make him a star.

Cat never thought his son would have a chance to play baseball in the majors, but when Jackie Robinson signed with the Montreal Royals in 1946, Cat sat his son down and said, “Now you can. to do.”

While still in high school, Mays started playing in the black leagues for the Birmingham Black Barons.

In addition to perfecting his talent in the field, Mays had a lesson in style.

“The Negro leagues were uptempo style, and many of these great players were flamboyant,” said Shea. “They had [pitcher] Satchel Paige and guys like that who took him to another level of entertainment. I’m sure what Mays saw in the Negro leagues taught him that it was okay to let him out and be himself.

Mays excelled in the black leagues and was finally signed by the New York Giants at the time for $ 4,000 and a salary of $ 250 a month. He hit the majors in 1951, but the following year, Mays was drafted into the army. He spent most of the next two seasons in the United States at Fort Eustis, Virginia, playing with an all-star military baseball team.

This is where Mays developed another signature that will distinguish it from other players: wrestling basketball.

When players learn the game of baseball, they are taught to catch flying balls over their heads, with their glove facing out, looking at the ball in the glove. In the military, Mays began to experiment with catching the ball while holding his waist-high glove, palm up, waiting for the ball to fall.

He had seen one of his Giants teammates do it, and he decided to go with the method of letting fans know “it was a new game” and giving journalists something to write about.

“It’s part of the entertainment,” says Mays in the book. “You have to relax and have fun.”

When Mays returned to the major leagues in 1954, he was on the verge of really breaking out. It was at the end of the season in the first game of the World Series that Mays undoubtedly made his most famous play.

In the first game, the Giants faced the highly-favored Cleveland Indians at the New York Polo Grounds. In the eighth inning, Vic Wertz of Cleveland smashed a long deep center ball. Mays, back to the plate, rushed to the outside wall and caught the ball over his shoulder in his devious glove at the end. (His cap, of course, falls off at the end.)

The grapple is so famous, it is simply known as “The Catch”. And while Mays insists it wasn’t really his biggest play, it has appeared in a world series and been televised, helping to cement Mays in the minds of baseball fans forever.

“All [great about him] is wrapped up in this six and a half second piece, ”says Shea.

Another thing that made Mays stand out was his unique style of throwing. He sometimes threw the bullet handgun. It was another quirk that he adopted to be more entertaining, although he insisted that he only launched it that way when no one was on the base.

“If you watch a movie and I throw a handgun, nothing happens in the game,” says Mays in “24.” “But if I have to throw to get a guy out, I’m going over because you want the ball to go straight.”

Another choice that Mays made was essential to building his brand: he almost never sat down. For thirteen consecutive years, he has appeared in over 150 competitions (always a record) and has never missed more than three games until 12 years after his debut with the Giants.

“He told me that if I play today and do well, the fans will come back tomorrow,” said Shea. “He talked about the importance of playing all the time so young children don’t miss the opportunity to see him.”

And what is a legendary athlete without a nickname? Mays won his nickname early in his career with the Giants when he didn’t know everyone’s name yet, so he just offered a credits, “Hey!”

As a result, sports editor Barney Kremenko dubbed him the “Say Hey Kid”.

Since then, Mays has used his nickname on a clothing line and a charitable foundation. “He certainly appreciates and understands personality and marketing, not just field talent,” says Shea.

Now 89, Mays is still active with the Giants, who moved to San Francisco in 1957 and play most of the games. For those who were there to see Mays play in person, like the venerable writer Roger Angell, he left an indelible impression.

“I can still see [Joe] DiMaggio with his long strides, never in a hurry, and I don’t remember that he fell or rushed for something, “says Angell in” 24. “” But Willie would run faster and further and make a great game He hired you. You would go, “Wow.”

“You would never do” Wow “with DiMaggio.”