The old technology slows down the COVID-19 response

On April 1, a researcher at the Center for Disease Prevention and Control sent laboratory reports to Nevada public health colleagues about two passengers who tested positive for coronavirus. He asked Nevada to send these records through a secure network or a “password-protected encrypted file” to protect passengers ’privacy.

Nevada Answer: Can we only fax to them?

You hardly knew that the United States invented the Internet as a way for its public health workers to collect vital pandemic information. Although health care industry registration is now largely electronic, state and local health departments continue to rely heavily on faxes, e-mails, and spreadsheets to collect information on communicable diseases and share it with federal authorities.

This data malfunction interferes with the nation’s coronavirus response, among other things, by slowing down the tracing of people who may be exposed to the virus. In response, the Trump administration established a parallel reporting system maintained by the Silicon Valley information management company Palantir. The duplication of many requests for information has placed new burdens on front-line staff in hospitals, laboratories and other health centers who already report cases and test data to public health agencies.

So far, there is little evidence that the Palantir system has measurably improved the federal or state response to COVID-19.

Emails exchanged between CDC and Nevada officials in March and early April, received by The Associated Press at the request of a public record, illustrate the scale of the problem. Sometimes it takes several days to trace basic information such as patient addresses and phone numbers. One disease detective consults Google to fill the gap. Case studies lack essential information such as patient travel and medical history.

None of this is news to the CDC or other health professionals. “We are sadly behind,” CDC No. 2 official Anne Schuchat wrote in September report on public health information technology. He compared the state of U.S. public health technology to “transporting information on the Model T Ford highway.”

POINTS IN KNOWLEDGE

This IT gap may seem confusing given that most hospitals and other health care providers have long since filed paper files in electronic medical records. Within the industry, they are easily distributed, often automatically.

However, data collection on communicable diseases is another story, especially compared to other industrialized countries. Countries like Germany, the UK and South Korea – and US states like New York and Colorado – are able to inhabit online dashboards much richer in real-time data and analysis. In Germany, you can even see a map full of public information collected by the Association of Emergency Physicians availability of hospital beds.

In the U.S., many hospitals and doctors often do not report detailed clinical data on coronavirus cases, mainly because it would have to be taken manually from electronic records, then sent by fax or email, Johns Hopkins epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo said.

It is not uncommon for public health workers to monitor patients on social media, use a phone book, or search other public health databases that may have this information, said Rachelle Boulton, an Utah health department official in charge of epidemiological reporting. Even when hospitals and laboratories report data electronically, they are often incomplete.

The shortcomings of the CDC collection have been particularly glaring.

In 75% of COVID-19 cases collected in April, data on the victim’s race and ethnicity were missing. Report on affected children the virus accounted for only 9% of laboratory-confirmed cases of known age. Research on virus infection U.S. health workers could not harmonize the number affected, as the applicable boxes were checked by only 16% of the case form received. In another study, the CDC had only data under existing conditions – risk factors such as diabetes, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases – in 6% of reported cases.

Missing from daily indicators that the CDC discloses is data such as nationwide hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, the number of tests ordered and performed – data necessary to guide the federal response, said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

“Throughout this pandemic, the CDC has been two steps behind the disease,” Jha said.

INVENTING THE WHEEL

Instead of stepping up its current efforts to reform U.S. disease reporting, the White House asked Palantir, founded by Peter Thiel, an important defender of President Donald Trump, to urgently build a data collection platform called HHS Protect. Has not gone well.

The letter was sent on 29 March by Mike Pence, Vice-Chair of the Working Party asks 4700 hospitals collect daily numbers of viral test results, patient workloads and hospital beds, and the capacity of the intensive care unit. According to the letter, this information should be compiled into spreadsheets and emailed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which would enter it into the $ 25 million Palantir system.

On April 10, Alex Azar, secretary for health and human services, added more hospital reporting requirements.

These assignments created a gap among stressed hospitals that already provide information to state and local health departments. Producing extra cumbersome spreadsheets for the federal government “just isn’t sustainable,” said Janet Hamilton, director general of the State Council and regional epidemiologists.

HHS Protect now contains more than 200 sets of data, including data from nearly three-quarters of about 8,000 U.S. hospitals, according to HHS press officer Katie McKeogh. It includes industry supply chain data, laboratory test results, and government policy actions.

However, due to the limited transparency of the board, it is not clear how accurate or useful HHS Protect has been. After asking for examples of its usefulness, McKeogh mentioned only one: Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Task Force, receives a nocturnal report based on data collected by the system, which provides a “common (national) picture of cases at the county level”.

“We will continue to work to improve our common operating image,” McKeogh said when asked about gaps in HHS data collection. Neither the HHS nor the CDC would provide officials with answers to questions about HHS Protect; Palantir refused to discuss the matter on the record.

TROUBLESHOOTING

Farzad Mostashari, who ten years ago oversaw federal efforts to modernize paper-based patient records, said repairing existing public health information systems would be much more effective than creating a parallel system like HHS Protect.

“We have a lot of songs in place,” Mostashari said. A public-private partnership called Digitalbridge.us is a key part of this effort. Pilot projects to automate infection case reporting were expanded at the end of January. CDC spokesman Benjamin N. Haynes said a total of 252,000 COVID cases have been filed to date. In December, Congress spent $ 50 million on grants to expand operations already active in Utah, New York, California, Texas and Michigan.

In the future, the CDC estimates how to spend $ 500 million on the huge pandemic emergency package in March to upgrade health information technology.

Meanwhile, public health officials continue to do things hard. Up to half of the laboratory reports submitted to public health case studies lack patient addresses or postcodes, According to Duke University’s White Paper of May 1 co-authored by Mostashari.

“Losing days trying to go back and gather data,” Hamilton said of the Council of Epidemiologists. “And then we reach hospitals or doctors’ offices, who say frankly,” I’m too busy to tell you about it. ‘ “