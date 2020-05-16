‘The Last Dance’ proves that Michael Jordan is the goat

Legendary player thinks “The Last Dance”, ESPN’s 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan’s final season with the Bulls, should end the biggest debate of all time for the younger generation.

According to Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal, the show, which ends Sunday evening, should stifle any discussion of who is the biggest, as it provides video evidence and examples for young fans who haven’t saw Jordan playing in real time.

“It just cemented and dissipated the conversation that someone else was named the greatest player of all time,” quadruple NBA champion O Theeal said. “For all the new millennials who buy his shoes but have never seen him play, they should see why he is so precious. This cements and puts into perspective why he is the best player of all time. “

There has been a lot of debate over the years over whether LeBron James made Jordan the greatest of all time. But what makes Jordan stand out, according to O’Neal, is his NBA 6-0 final record without a tall, dominant man. James, meanwhile, holds a record 3-5 in the final.

It should be noted that Jordan played alongside a Hall of Fame at Scottie Pippen for all six innings, and James had a weak supporting cast on two of his four trips to the final with the Cavaliers. But O’Neal believes the absence of a powerful interior presence and his absurd six MVP titles in the final should elevate Jordan above the other contenders.

“If you watch the documentary, you see everything he did, everything he went through and he was 6-0 in the final – without a big legitimate man,” said O’Neal. “Who else can say that? Who else can say that I am 6-0 in the final and that I don’t have a fat man? Nobody.”