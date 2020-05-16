The Lakers’ Dwight Howard facing the death of his son’s mother

Dwight Howard has spent the past two months in his 23 acre home in Georgia, with his children and pets, keeping him company throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

One day in late March, the Lakers center was thinking of inviting Melissa Rios, the mother of her 6-year-old son, to stay with them for a while and wait together for the pandemic. Before he could make the offer, his phone rang devastating news.

Rios died after a seizure. She was 31 years old.

“It is extremely difficult for me to try to figure out how to talk to my 6 year old son, just about the whole situation,” said Howard Friday in a video call with reporters. “Something I have never experienced, so I couldn’t tell my son about it.”

Howard attended his funeral, where all the participants were to distance themselves socially from each other.

For Howard, this has made the past few months exponentially more difficult.

“I don’t know how I got through it,” said Howard. “It’s like one event after another. Kobe’s situation [Bryant’s death on Jan. 26], still trying to overcome, just crying about it. Even if me and Kobe weren’t as close as me and my son’s mother, but just trying to cry about it, then the corona situation, then suddenly my son’s mother died. I really tried to stay busy. “

He trains daily, with a swimming pool, gym and basketball court on his property.

Although the Lakers allow players to use their facilities for individual training starting this weekend, Howard will remain in Georgia until there is more clarity about the future of the NBA season.

“I would love to go back to Los Angeles and start working with the team and everything else, but I trained here and once everything has opened up, I can go to Los Angeles and start working”, said Howard. “When the one in charge [says] we reopen, this is where I will come back. “

Several times during the call, Howard was interrupted by Diablo, his 2-year-old dog who barked at an undisclosed target. The dog, a Belgian Malinois, has exactly the same personality as his 12-year-old son, said Howard.

He loved spending time with his children – basketball would have made it impossible. They play hide and seek, which can take all day in this large space. They make bonfires. Howard installed a slide in his front yard. They hang around the lake on his property. They play Uno and other games.

“It has been great,” said Howard with a smile. “School has been the hardest part for all of us.”

Georgia aggressively relaxed its stay-at-home guidelines in early May, but Howard says it is not taking advantage of these changes.

“I’m not going anywhere,” said Howard, shaking his head. “I’m staying at home.”

He says it’s partly because the team asked him to stay at home, and partly because he likes being at home.

Regarding the pandemic, Howard is trying to stay as balanced as possible.

“I don’t believe in worry,” said Howard. “I think if we tackle this situation the right way together, we can clean it up.” But I can’t worry. I can’t worry. Anxiety causes many other problems. I say for myself, I choose not to worry about it. But I take the necessary precautions to make sure that my family and I are protected against the virus. “