“Some Like It Hot” on Broadway

A new musical based on the classic film “Some Like It Hot” will be presented on Broadway in the fall of 2021.

The show, which includes a book from “The Inheritance” by Matthew Lopez and music and lyrics from “Smash” and “Hairspray!” Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman’s team was originally scheduled to debut in Chicago in the spring of 2021. They are now abandoning a Windy City race for the Great White Way. Casey Nicholaw, better known for “The Book of Mormon” and “Spamalot”, will direct and choreograph a show.

It is not the first time that the Billy Wilder farce has been adapted to the scene. “Sugar”, a musical with a book by Peter Stone (“Charade”), music by Jule Styne (“Gypsy”) and lyrics by Bob Merrill (“Carnival!”) Created on Broadway in 1972, winning four Tony appointments.

For the illiterate film, “Some Like It Hot” focuses on two musicians fleeing from the crowd, following them as they disguise themselves as members of an entirely female group in order to avoid being erased for having witnessed of murder. It is considered one of the greatest screen comedies ever made.

“Some Like It Hot” will be produced by Shubert Organization and Neil Meron, and co-produced by Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt and Nederlander Organization.