Sam Querrey and Marcos Giron lead backyard tennis tournament

The only spectator of the first professional tennis tournament played in the United States in two months had little to say about it, apart from an occasional “moo”.

Four male players participated in the first UTR Pro Match Series event last weekend at a private home in West Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an effort to bring tennis live from the coronavirus-induced outage . The players, who are based in Florida, went through health tests and handled their own towels and drinks while playing a best-of-three “fast four” format, in which winning four games wins a set. They played with marked balls and tapped rackets after each game instead of shaking hands.

There was a chair umpire, no line judge, frequent field cleaning and no audience other than a cow grazing in the distance. The cow politely followed the etiquette during the game, even though it had disrupted practices. “I have never heard a moo cow so loud, so often”, winner Reilly Opelka told the tennis chain.

The event inspired former University of Washington tennis player Jake Douglas to host a tournament at his father’s home in Rolling Hills this weekend. World number 45 Sam Querrey and the former UCLA exhibition Marcos Giron are among the six new arrivals planned; only the families and friends of the players will be admitted and all will be socially distant.

Tennis is neither like nor what it was before the end of world sports in March. The steps he has taken towards a return are deliberately small and of a decidedly different format, designed to give hungry fans a few mouthfuls of competition while respecting safety restrictions.

The empty seats are strange, and it’s strange not to see the kids at the ball or to hear the usual music and noise. But for now, this is a welcome novelty and a chance for players to make money, not a small consideration. The ATP men’s tour on Friday suspended events until July 31; the WTA women’s tour suspended events until July 12.

“We almost treat it as an experience that benefits everyone, so we can all see how it works,” said Stacey Allaster, general manager of professional tennis for US Tennis Assn. “I applaud all sports that try things. It’s a new world for us. I thought what the NFL had done with the draft was fantastic. I have never watched an NFL draft, but I applaud them for trying. It was perfect? No, it wasn’t the NFL draft they wanted, but it was something for their fans and some sort of trial, and having that experience and learning from it was great. “

The first major unrest occurred when Yannick Hanfmann, a double NCAA champion at USC, beat an all-German squad to win the indoor event of the Tennis Point show at a private club in Hohr-Grenzhausen, Germany, two weeks ago. At the UTR event last weekend, Opelka triumphed in a field that included four players in the top 60. UTR tennis director Stephen Amritraj, who grew up in Encino, said he would not disclose the prize money, but said players took it seriously. “We could certainly see that there were guys going above and beyond. It was not your successful show, he said.

Similar intensity is expected in Douglas’ backyard this weekend, although the cash prize will be limited to $ 10,000. Tennis Channel will collect interviews but will not broadcast the event.

“We thought it would be a great idea to start a tournament because hopefully the pandemic has subsided and we think we can have a tournament that will be a lot of fun,” said Douglas.

UTR series returns to West Palm Beach next weekend for scheduled tournament Alison Riske (married to Amritraj), Amanda Anisimova, Danielle Collins and Ajla Tomljanovic. “Same place, same guy’s backyard. Same cow in the background, “said Bob Whyley, executive vice president of production and executive producer for Tennis Channel.

A local team of 18 worked on the television broadcast last week, up from 50 usually. Remote cameras and drones were used, and commentators spoke of a Los Angeles studio. There were two robotic cameras in the middle of the court and two cameras on 24-foot long arms on opposite end areas. “It gives the viewer an incredible experience,” said Whyley. “Quite frankly, if I could make jib cameras and robotic cameras on all of the games we do, even when there is a bit more normalcy, I would, because it looks great.”

Allaster loved the drone camera. “It may not work at the US Open, but it’s the principle of being creative, using technology and the way we can innovate in sport by being able to play by the rule social isolation, “she said. “Sometimes we are creatures of habit. We like what we like. But then we present you with something new and different and you come for the trip.

“We, as a fairly traditional sport, I think it’s a really cool opportunity for us as a sport to push us to engage our fans virtually.”

UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) is a system that encompasses all age levels and skills; the company is a partner of the Tennis chain. Amritraj saw the UTR as a natural element to lead the return of tennis. “Being progressive is a little easier when you are a startup that can move quickly and be a little more agile than one of the seven governing bodies,” he said, referring to the WTA, l ‘ATP, the International Tennis Federation and each of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

“The professional match series was really a way of showing how tennis can be played safely and how a head-to-head match could have implications for UTR, which is the most accurate system in the world . “

He also said the UTR is in talks to support more tournaments, which is good news given the uncertainty over the return of major events. Allaster said the USTA remains focused on hosting the US Open as scheduled from August 24 to September 7. 1 and has developed several safety-oriented plans. “We look from mid-June to the end of June to see which model is the one that is doable and, again, we take advantage of that time while we watch other sports bring competition back to life,” said Allaster . “I think we at USTA have this advantage right now to learn about other sports.”

There is much to learn from innovation. Even the cow would approve of it.