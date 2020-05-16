Returning to the race live in Santa Anita is a big hit with punters

Santa Anita reopened Friday after almost two months, and based on the amount of money wagered, it seems that the public was expecting more than that. The track recorded an increase of 184% compared to last Friday, the track ran before being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nine-race card brought in $ 11,207,076 in bets compared to $ 3,944,391 on March 20. The runway was closed on March 27. While this is an impressive number on weekdays, it is below $ 19.02 million on opening day or $ 17.48 million on March 7 on disability day in San Felipe and Santa Anita.

The atmosphere in Santa Anita was quite different from what fans have gotten used to for almost 80 years. There were no fans, and only essential track personnel, less than 100, were permitted to travel to the racing portion of the 320-acre property.

The 55 trainers who ran 90 horses and the 21 jockeys who rode them were not included in the count of essential staff, but on the track and most of the time isolated. Among the small group of essential workers were door starters, outriders in case a horse broke loose, pony riders who lead horses to the track, paramedics, track veterinarians and bugle Jay Cohen and race caller Frank Mirahmadi.

Those near others, including jockeys, wore masks.

Jockeys found a different environment in that they were tested for antibodies and an active swab test before the first day of racing on Friday. They must also live in a trailer, the same one used on television and movie sets, until the end of the race week on Sunday, when they can return home. When they return next Friday, the swab test will be administered again.

Essential workers are also sent to a health tent daily before they can enter the track. Their temperature is taken and a series of questions must be answered.

In addition to the trailers at the front of the track, the rear parking lot is full of cars, but not of those participating in the races. The main sites are the new home for rental cars, unused due to the downturn in business.

Winning a race was not the same thing, because the winner’s circle was closed and a quick image near the finish line was all that the owners, excluded from the track, had to remember about the victory.

The only incident on Friday’s map was in the fourth race when Pammi Dearest made a bad step in the deep race and the un-seated driver Jorge Velez. The rider and the horse were not injured.