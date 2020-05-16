Ralphs offers new thank you bonus after union rally

After Ralphs workers protested grocery store’s “appreciation bonus” phase-out for crossing the coronavirus epidemic, parent company Kroger said Friday it would provide a new one-time bonus to all grocery stores, supply chains, manufacturing, pharmacy and telephone calls. workers in the center.

Employees and union activists gathered outside a Ralphs, Vermont, and 3rd Street store on Friday morning to protest the company’s decision to end the $ 2 wage hike on Saturday. Protesters said the risky working conditions that earned them extra pay have not changed significantly.

Shortly after the protest, Kroger, owner of Ralphs and several other grocery chains, announced the new thank you bonus of $ 400 for full-time employees and $ 200 for part-time employees.

“The new thank you book pays an appreciation bonus paid for the first time to frontline associates for their efforts at the start of the pandemic in March. It also follows several hero bonuses that were paid from April to mid-May, with associates receiving their final payment before May 23, “said Ralph spokesman John Votava in a statement.

John Grant, president of UFCW Local 770, which represents more than 20,000 grocers in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, said the bonus was not enough and that the change in The company’s cap was an attempt to “Leave the room more gracefully.”

“A one-time bonus does not reflect the critical and dangerous work of the grocery store clerks. They do not show up” once “, they show up day after day,” he said.

About 25 people gathered for Friday’s protest, including Grant, he said. He said it was part of broader union protests in California as well as other western states, including Oregon and Colorado.

There have been small protests outside Kroger’s owned Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores in Canoga Park, Ventura and West Hollywood, said Grant.

Kroger did not respond to questions regarding its award decisions.